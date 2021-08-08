Formula 1

Aston Martin to appeal Sebastian Vettel’s Hungary disqualification

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team

The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team have requested a review of Sebastian Vettel’s disqualification from the Hungarian Grand Prix after initially finishing second at the Hungaroring.

Vettel was disqualified from the race after the FIA were unable to take one litre of fuel from the car after the race had concluded. It is a requirement set out in the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations, that a litre of fuel must be taken from the car after the race. The team believe that in no way did Vettel receive a performance advantage from allegedly breaking the technical regulation, and that the act was not done deliberately.

According to Aston Martin’s data which it will use in it’s appeal to the FIA which is set for Monday 9th August over video call, Vettel’s AMR21 car did in fact have a litre of fuel remaining, with the data showing that there was actually 1.74 litres left in the tank.

The entire team will be hoping that their appeal on Monday will be successful and that Vettel’s brilliant second place can be reinstated.

Related posts
Formula 1

"It was hard to make any predictions" - Pirelli's Mario Isola

By
1 Mins read
Esteban Ocon gambled correctly at the Hungarian Grand Prix when Lewis Hamilton didn’t, putting the Frenchman in the right position to capitalise on the world champions error in what was a difficult race for Pirelli to predict.
Formula 1

"We were taken out for no reason" - Haas's Guenther Steiner

By
1 Mins read
Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner was left furious with Alfa Romeo after Kimi Räikkönen was unsafely released from his pit-box and went straight into a helpless Nikita Mazepin who was forced to retire. Mick Schumacher finished thirteenth at the Hungaroring.
Formula 1

"We were keen on having a point" - Mick Schumacher

By
2 Mins read
Mick Schumacher continued his run of finishing every race so far this season after finishing thirteenth at the Hungarian Grand Prix, team-mate Nikita Mazepin was forced into retirement after being hit by veteran Kimi Räikkönen.