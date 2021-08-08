Aston Martin to appeal Sebastian Vettel’s Hungary disqualification

The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team have requested a review of Sebastian Vettel’s disqualification from the Hungarian Grand Prix after initially finishing second at the Hungaroring.

Vettel was disqualified from the race after the FIA were unable to take one litre of fuel from the car after the race had concluded. It is a requirement set out in the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations, that a litre of fuel must be taken from the car after the race. The team believe that in no way did Vettel receive a performance advantage from allegedly breaking the technical regulation, and that the act was not done deliberately.

According to Aston Martin’s data which it will use in it’s appeal to the FIA which is set for Monday 9th August over video call, Vettel’s AMR21 car did in fact have a litre of fuel remaining, with the data showing that there was actually 1.74 litres left in the tank.

The entire team will be hoping that their appeal on Monday will be successful and that Vettel’s brilliant second place can be reinstated.