Bilinski takes GB3 reverse-grid win at Snetterton

Roman Bilinski took his second win of the season as the GB3 Championship‘s weekend at Snetterton 300 came to an end.

Mikkel Grundtvig started on pole, ahead of Reema Juffali, Bilinski and Douglas Motorsport newcomer Tommy Smith.

Smith was turned around at Turn 1 after contact with fellow debutant Branden Lee Oxley in the Chris Dittmann Racing car, dropping him to the back of the field from fourth on the grid.

Grundtvig ran wide at the same corner on Lap 2, allowing Bilinski to take the lead as the Fortec Motorsport drivers of Roberto Faria and Race 1 winner Oliver Bearman put Championship leader Zak O’Sullivan under pressure.

O’Sullivan went on the offensive on Javier Sagrera to try and get away from Bearman who had moved past his team-mate on the previous lap, but compromised his line as Bearman found a way past the Carlin driver.

Bearman, Ayrton Simmons and Bart Horsten were the biggest winners of the first few laps, gaining eight, seven and seven positions in the opening exchanges respectively.

O’Sullivan had to put on perhaps his most aggressive defensive display of the season to date with Faria climbing all over the Gloucestershire driver’s gearbox, while Bearman looked to move past Sagrera who was nursing front wing damage for the second time in the weekend.

Christian Mansell was forced to take avoiding action by going over the grass into the chicane, as Bart Horsten spun after locking up.

O’Sullivan made the move of the race by flying past Sagrera at Riches around the outside, opening the door for Faria to follow him through at the halfway point of the race.

Race 1 winner Bearman moved past Grundtvig at the same corner to go second, as the Danish driver held others behind, allowing Bilinski to build a six-second gap.

Once in clear air, Bearman began to close on Bilinski by six tenths a lap, while O’Sullivan got past Grundtvig in the second sector after sitting on his outside for half a lap.

Bearman fell back down again, slipping off at Riches as the rain began to fall, eventually fighting the two Douglas Motorsport cars for 14th.

Having checked out early on, Bilinski took his second GB3 win by six seconds from O’Sullivan and Faria. Sebastian Alvarez led a train home for fourth, ahead of Tom Lebbon.

Snetterton 300 Race 3 Results: