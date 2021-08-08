British F3

Bilinski takes GB3 reverse-grid win at Snetterton

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jakob Ebrey

Roman Bilinski took his second win of the season as the GB3 Championship‘s weekend at Snetterton 300 came to an end.

Mikkel Grundtvig started on pole, ahead of Reema Juffali, Bilinski and Douglas Motorsport newcomer Tommy Smith.

Smith was turned around at Turn 1 after contact with fellow debutant Branden Lee Oxley in the Chris Dittmann Racing car, dropping him to the back of the field from fourth on the grid.

Grundtvig ran wide at the same corner on Lap 2, allowing Bilinski to take the lead as the Fortec Motorsport drivers of Roberto Faria and Race 1 winner Oliver Bearman put Championship leader Zak O’Sullivan under pressure.

O’Sullivan went on the offensive on Javier Sagrera to try and get away from Bearman who had moved past his team-mate on the previous lap, but compromised his line as Bearman found a way past the Carlin driver.

Bearman, Ayrton Simmons and Bart Horsten were the biggest winners of the first few laps, gaining eight, seven and seven positions in the opening exchanges respectively.

O’Sullivan had to put on perhaps his most aggressive defensive display of the season to date with Faria climbing all over the Gloucestershire driver’s gearbox, while Bearman looked to move past Sagrera who was nursing front wing damage for the second time in the weekend.

Christian Mansell was forced to take avoiding action by going over the grass into the chicane, as Bart Horsten spun after locking up.

O’Sullivan made the move of the race by flying past Sagrera at Riches around the outside, opening the door for Faria to follow him through at the halfway point of the race.

Race 1 winner Bearman moved past Grundtvig at the same corner to go second, as the Danish driver held others behind, allowing Bilinski to build a six-second gap.

Once in clear air, Bearman began to close on Bilinski by six tenths a lap, while O’Sullivan got past Grundtvig in the second sector after sitting on his outside for half a lap.

Bearman fell back down again, slipping off at Riches as the rain began to fall, eventually fighting the two Douglas Motorsport cars for 14th.

Having checked out early on, Bilinski took his second GB3 win by six seconds from O’Sullivan and Faria. Sebastian Alvarez led a train home for fourth, ahead of Tom Lebbon.

Snetterton 300 Race 3 Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamLaps/Gap
14Roman BilinskiPOLArden Motorsport10 laps
251Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin+6.185s
37Roberto FariaBRAFortec Motorsport+7.659s
412Sebastian AlvarezMEXHitech GP+8.008s
534Tom LebbonGBRElite Motorsport+8.547s
618Ayrton SimmonsGBRChris Dittmann Racing+8.771s
778Frederick LubinGBRArden Motorsport+9.310s
899Jose GarfiasMEXElite Motorsport+9.506s
943Mikkel GrundtvigDENFortec Motorsport+10.855s
1021Christian MansellAUSCarlin+11.505s
1113Reece UshijimaJPNHitech GP+11.603s
1268Branden Lee OxleyGBRChris Dittmann Racing+12.251s
1323Bryce AronUSACarlin+14.162s
1487Oliver BearmanGBRFortec Motorsport+15.608s
1555Tommy SmithAUSDouglas Motorsport+16.982s
1650Bart HorstenAUSCarlin+19.158s
1710Reema JuffaliSAUDouglas Motorsport+20.803s
183Javier SagreraSPAElite Motorsport+1:10.802
Share
82 posts

About author
Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the British GT Championship. Twitter: @FutbolCallander
Articles
Related posts
British F3

Alvarez takes maiden GB3 win in Race 2 at Snetterton

By
2 Mins read
Sebastian Alvarez took his maiden GB3 win in Race 2 at Snetterton on Sunday, ahead of Zak O’Sullivan and Roman Bilinski.
British F3

Bearman wins Race 1 as GB3 takes on Snetterton 300

By
2 Mins read
Oliver Bearman continued his stellar 2021 campaign with his first win in the GB3 Championship, holding off Fortec Motorsport team-mate Roberto Faria at Snetterton.
British F3

British Formula 3 re-brands to GB3 Championship as FIA changes F3 rules

By
2 Mins read
The BRDC British Formula 3 Championship will be re-branded as the GB3 Championship from this weekend’s round at Snetterton.