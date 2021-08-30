Fernando Alonso: “I think it’s strange that points are scored for this weekend”

Fernando Alonso says it was the right decision not to get the Belgian Grand Prix properly underway, but the veteran Spaniard has criticised the decision to award points to the top ten in what he did not class as a proper race.

The Alpine F1 Team driver finished outside the top ten in eleventh, but the fact that there were zero green flag laps meant it was impossible for him to move forward, and as a result zero points should have been awarded.

Alonso says everyone tried their best to get a race in, but the conditions were never good enough to go racing, and he praised the spectators for their patience as they waited for a race that never came.

“It was the correct decision to stop the race given the conditions,” said Alonso. “But I think it’s strange that points are scored for this weekend. It was only ever a red flag situation out on track and we only drove laps under the Safety Car, so it wasn’t a race.

“Everyone involved tried their best, so it’s nobody’s fault, but it’s a shame. Despite all of this the spectators were amazing all weekend and it was good to see them back no matter the weather.”

“The correct decision was made to stop the race” – Esteban Ocon

One of the drivers who did score points was Alonso’s team-mate, Esteban Ocon, with the Frenchman taking home a seventh-place finish.

Ocon was the first of those to profit from Sergio Pérez’s pre-race crash, moving up from eighth on the grid to take seventh, although he scored only three points due to the race not being run to at least seventy-five per cent of its scheduled distance.

Whilst disappointed for the fans, Ocon did praise Michael Masi and the FIA for giving them every chance to race, but the conditions never improved to allow any resemblance of racing at Spa-Francorchamps.

“Firstly, I feel sorry for all the fans out there at the track today,” said Ocon. “Thank you to them for their patience and their enthusiasm at waiting all afternoon to see some action.

“Unfortunately, it just wasn’t possible today with the rain, and safety has to be the priority. The correct decision was made to stop the race, so credit to the FIA and Michael Masi for trying their best and making the right call in the end.

“The conditions were really tough out there, especially the lack of visibility. We pick up three points today, and now we look ahead to Zandvoort where hopefully the weather will be better.”