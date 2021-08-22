24 Hours of Le MansFIA WEC

FIA and ACO extend Accords Le Mans agreement

Credit: FIA / ACO

During the running of the 89th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the FIA and ACO have extended the Accords Le Mans agreement which will continue the future of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

With the introduction of the Hypercar category, the governing body of world motorsport, the FIA are happy with the organiser of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the ACO, who in turn promote the FIA World Endurance Championship via their Le Mans Endurance Management subsidiary, and have extended the agreement to provide a stable platform for the growth of the championship.

The signing of the agreement follows the announcement of the provisional six-event 2022 calendar.

Jean Todt, FIA President said during the announcement, “The partnership between the FIA and the ACO provides the much-needed stability on the promotional side, which is key to support the positive developments in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

On that front, there’s plenty to look forward to, including the Hypercar category and the influx of manufacturers. Therefore, formalising the continuation of the cooperation was an obvious decision. Endurance racing has solid foundations for the future.”

Pierre Fillon, Automobile Club de l’Ouest President added, “At the dawn of a new golden age of endurance racing, we are delighted to extend our agreement with the FIA. The growing interest in our discipline and the return of the greatest automotive brands to the top class is proof that our collaboration is fruitful.

The next few years offer prospects the likes of which endurance racing has never seen. The FIA World Endurance Championship has never been so popular, and we are delighted to be pursuing our partnership with international motorsport’s governing body.”

