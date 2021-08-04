“I think it definitely could’ve been better” – Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly left the Hungarian Grand Prix disappointed, despite crossing the line in sixth.

The Frenchman managed to qualify in fifth, beating both of the Scuderia Ferrari’s and McLaren F1 Team’s drivers. Unfortunately for Gasly, he was in the wrong position when all the action happened on the first lap. Due to the race being a wet start, Valtteri Bottas wasn’t able to control his car going into Turn 1 and crashed into Lando Norris.

Gasly had to avoid all the chaos and found himself falling down the grid. He was able to cut his way back up to the top but was left annoyed with the result. Gasly was one of the many drivers that have benefitted from Sebastian Vettel’s disqualification and were promoted to fifth after the race.

Gasly said: “To be honest, I don’t really know what to think. We started P5, which is probably the best position we can hope for, but then I was almost taken out in the first corner incident and had to make my way back through the field to finish in P6.

“It’s good obviously to be finishing where we did, with everything that happened in the race, but I think it definitely could’ve been better. We were best of the rest in Quali and I was happy with the car, so there’s lots of positives to takeaway from this weekend but obviously we’ve lost a lot of points in the Championship which is disappointing.

“However, I think we’ve come away with the best possible outcome given today’s circumstances. A big congrats to Esteban for the win – I think they did the right think with the strategy and he deserves it.”

“I managed to bring home some good points for the team” – Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda was one of the big climbers on the grid. Yet again, Tsunoda failed to make it out of Q1 in qualifying and was starting the race in sixteenth.

However, all the Lap one action worked in his favour, with the rookie crossing the line in seventh. He was promoted to sixth after the race making it a great points haul for Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda.

“After the first lap I managed to jump up to P5, which I was really pleased with. I’ve really struggled with the car the whole weekend, but the pace was ok during the race and I managed to bring home some good points for the team today,” said Tsunoda.

“For me, this has been a really difficult weekend, up until the race, so I need to go away, reset over the summer break and look at what I need to work on ahead of Spa, so I can continue to consistently score points in the second half of the season.”