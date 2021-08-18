Japanese Grand Prix officially cancelled

For the second year in a row, the Japanese Grand Prix held at the famous Suzuka has been cancelled. The race was meant to be the final part of a triple-header, with the Russian Grand Prix and Turkish Grand Prix taking part before.

The decision to cancel the grand prix for a second successive season, is due to ongoing complexities in Japan based on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Formula 1 released an official statement Wednesday morning.

“Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country

“Formula 1 is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks.

“Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond.”