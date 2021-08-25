Sebastian Vettel: “I think every driver on the grid enjoys racing at Spa”

Sebastian Vettel will be hoping for better luck than he had during the Hungarian Grand Prix when the 2021 Formula 1 season resumes this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team driver had thought he had clinched his second podium finish of the season at the Hungaroring, but the German ran out of fuel after the chequered flag, which meant there was not enough in the tank for the FIA to use post-race to test.

Vettel was subsequently disqualified from the results, and Aston Martin opted not to appeal the decision after a couple of weeks of uncertainty.

However, Vettel is looking to rebound this weekend in Belgium a track he has fond memories of having won there for both Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Ferrari during his illustrious career.

“I think every driver on the grid enjoys racing at Spa and it is definitely one of my favourite places to drive a Formula One car because of the layout and the special combination of corners,” said Vettel.

“I have great memories of Spa, having won here in 2011, 2013 and 2018, so I can’t wait to get back on track.”

“It is one of my favourite Grands Prix of the year, anything can happen in Spa!” – Lance Stroll

Team-mate Lance Stroll goes into the weekend already knowing he will drop five places on the grid, with the Canadian being deemed responsible for a first lap crash in the Hungarian Grand Prix that eliminated both himself and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, and heavily damaged the car of Daniel Ricciardo.

Stroll says he feels refreshed after the summer break and is fully focused on getting the second half of the season underway with a strong performance at Spa. It is a venue which he can call something of a home race due to his heritage, and he is aiming to score points this Sunday.

“It has been nice to have a break and come back with maximum focus and determination for the second half of the year,” said Stroll. “Spa is always a home race of sorts for me because of my Belgian heritage.

“It is one of my favourite Grands Prix of the year, anything can happen in Spa!”