Sebastian Vettel Still ‘Very Bitter’ over Hungarian Grand Prix Disqualification

Sebastian Vettel admits he is still ‘very bitter’ about his disqualification from the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the German losing second place as a result after his AMR21 car did not have enough fuel in the tank for the FIA to get a sample post-race.

The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team driver had driven superbly at the Hungaroring, keeping eventual race winner Esteban Ocon honest throughout the race after avoiding all the chaos at the first corner.

However, it would all count for nothing after he was disqualified from the race, even if Vettel feels there was no advantage for Aston Martin. He also insisted that there was no intention from the team to run out of fuel, and there is no explanation to why there was not as much fuel in the car as their sensors indicated.

“It’s very bitter because I think first, we did not have an advantage,” Vettel is quoted as saying by Formula1.com. “Second, there was no intention, or no way we could actually explain that too little fuel was in the car.

“So something happened over the course of the race, I don’t know, a leakage or something, that the fuel simply wasn’t there anymore. I think it was the last lap, we found out something might not be right and we were very surprised when the fuel wasn’t in the car.

“It’s very bitter but those are the rules, so we have to accept and carry on. It was a very big day, also big points for us, but we obviously have lots of races left and we’ll try to squeeze some points in those.”