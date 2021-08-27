Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel Still ‘Very Bitter’ over Hungarian Grand Prix Disqualification

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team

Sebastian Vettel admits he is still ‘very bitter’ about his disqualification from the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the German losing second place as a result after his AMR21 car did not have enough fuel in the tank for the FIA to get a sample post-race.

The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team driver had driven superbly at the Hungaroring, keeping eventual race winner Esteban Ocon honest throughout the race after avoiding all the chaos at the first corner.

However, it would all count for nothing after he was disqualified from the race, even if Vettel feels there was no advantage for Aston Martin.  He also insisted that there was no intention from the team to run out of fuel, and there is no explanation to why there was not as much fuel in the car as their sensors indicated.

“It’s very bitter because I think first, we did not have an advantage,” Vettel is quoted as saying by Formula1.com.  “Second, there was no intention, or no way we could actually explain that too little fuel was in the car.

“So something happened over the course of the race, I don’t know, a leakage or something, that the fuel simply wasn’t there anymore.  I think it was the last lap, we found out something might not be right and we were very surprised when the fuel wasn’t in the car.

“It’s very bitter but those are the rules, so we have to accept and carry on. It was a very big day, also big points for us, but we obviously have lots of races left and we’ll try to squeeze some points in those.”

Share
12098 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Nicholas Latifi: “We’re carrying a lot of positive momentum after the last race”

By
2 Mins read
Nicholas Latifi comes into the Belgian Grand Prix with confidence after scoring his first points in Formula 1 in the Hungarian Grand Prix prior to the summer break.
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher on Spa-Francorchamps: “It’s definitely one of the most challenging tracks”

By
3 Mins read
Mick Schumacher is thrilled to be racing at one of his favourite tracks this weekend as Formula 1 resumes from its summer break at Spa-Francorchamps.
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc: “I’m refreshed and relaxed, ready for the second half of the season”

By
2 Mins read
Charles Leclerc is a former winner at Spa-Francorchamps, but he is not sure if the SF21 will be strong enough this weekend to fight for a podium.