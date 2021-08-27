Sergio Pérez to Remain with Red Bull Racing for 2022 Formula 1 Season

Sergio Pérez will remain with Red Bull Racing for the 2022 Formula 1 season after the Mexican’s contract was extended for a further year.

The thirty-one-year-old joined Red Bull at the beginning of 2021 and has taken his second career victory with them, having triumphed in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier this season.

He will continue alongside Max Verstappen for the first season of the new aerodynamic regulations in 2022, and Pérez says he is really happy to be remaining with the team for another season as he aims to deliver success to the Milton Keynes-based team.

“I’m really happy to be continuing with a great team like Red Bull into the new era of Formula 1 and it’s a great opportunity for me,” said Pérez. “Everyone starts from zero next year with the new regulations, so my only goal is to go all the way to the top with Red Bull.

“It always takes time to get on top of everything when you join a new team but things have worked well this season and I really enjoy being a part of the Red Bull family. We’ve been working hard to deliver results so it’s great to see the Team have faith in me for the future.

“We have so much more to achieve together and we still have a great challenge on our hands this season so I really hope we can finish the year on a high and carry that momentum into 2022. I want to thank all my supporters around the world and especially those in Mexico.

“From my sponsors to my fans, they have been so enthusiastic since I joined Red Bull so I really hope we can reward them by reaching the top and winning the title.”

“His experience and race-craft are invaluable” – Christian Horner

Team Principal Christian Horner says Pérez has already become a highly respected member of the Red Bull team and bringing the Mexican in at the expense of Alexander Albon has been seamless.

Horner says he has been impressed by Pérez’s performances across the opening eleven races of the 2021 season, and he foresees the Mexican being an integral part of the team as they move into the next generation of aero regulations next season.

“Checo is a highly respected Team member, and his experience and race-craft are invaluable as we fight for the Constructors’ Championship,” said Horner. “His integration into the wider Team has been seamless and we have been impressed by his performances during the first half of the season which demonstrate what he’s capable of in our car.

“Next year we move into a new era of Formula 1 with completely revised regulations and cars, and with over 200 races and a decade of experience under his belt, Checo will play an integral role in helping the Team navigate this transition and maximise the RB18.

“Our current attention is on ending the 2021 season as strongly as possible and we look forward to seeing Checo build on a first successful season with the Team.”