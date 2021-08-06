“We were taken out for no reason” – Haas’s Guenther Steiner

The Uralkali Haas F1 Team go into the summer break after a frustrating Hungarian Grand Prix where points were all to play for, Mick Schumacher finished thirteenth whereas Nikita Mazepin was forced into retirement at the Hungaroring.

Team Principal Guenther Steiner was frustrated with the missed opportunity at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where with many drivers retiring early on some shock names managed to acquire an illustrious points finish.

Schumacher continued his run of finishing every race so far this season after a brilliant performance, the German fought with Antonio Giovinazzi and even Max Verstappen for a brief moment. Mazepin on the other hand was extremely unlucky, the Russian was hit by Kimi Räikkönen after the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN driver was unsafely released from his pit-box.

Overall it was another tough grand prix for Haas, despite his disappointment Steiner is at least glad that Schumacher put up a strong fight.

“A tough day for us today. It started promising, with all the mayhem that happened, we always had some hope. We were taken out for no reason by an Alfa Romeo which Nikita couldn’t do anything about – he just got taken out in a bad way. The good thing was to see Mick fighting for whatever was there and holding Giovinazzi behind, that was pretty good.

“For sure, it’s a good lesson for him next year to fight with somebody – even if the car is faster – he kept him behind. It was still frustrating because other people scored points and we didn’t and at some stage it looked like we would as well.”