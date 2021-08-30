Formula 1

Williams Celebrating ‘Great Result’ off the back of ‘Excellent’ Qualifying at Spa – Dave Robson

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Williams Racing

Dave Robson, the Head of Vehicle Performance at Williams Racing, admitted it was unfortunate not to see any racing during Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, but it was another positive day for the team as they scored points with both drivers for a second consecutive race weekend.

After scoring points for the first time as a Williams driver in the Hungarian Grand Prix, George Russell was able to convert his excellent front row grid slot into a second-place finish at Spa-Francorchamps, with the Briton scoring the first podium finish of his career.  With half points being awarded, Russell scored nine points rather than the eighteen the position would usually give him.

Nicholas Latifi, fresh off the back of his first ever top ten finish at the Hungaroring, was also able to bring home his FW43B inside the points, with the Canadian taking ninth place and one point.

Robson says it was a shame that no racing could happen on Sunday, particularly for the fans who had made their way to Spa-Francorchamps to watch the event, but ultimately, the result was just reward for their impressive Qualifying performance on Saturday and the team’s hard work throughout the last few years to improve.

“Unfortunately, the conditions were just too bad today and we couldn’t complete any racing,” said Robson.  “It is a real shame for everyone involved and all those that came to watch.

“Of course, for us it means that we secure a great race result off the back of an excellent day yesterday and a lot of hard work over the last couple of years.”

Formula 1 quickly moves on to the Dutch Grand Prix at the Circuit Zandvoort this weekend, and Robson says the team will go to the Netherlands with even more confidence after two consecutive race weekends with both drivers scoring points.

“We now travel to Holland to take on the challenge of Zandvoort,” said Robson.  “It is effectively a new track for us and will represent a whole new challenge, which we are looking forward to tackling with renewed confidence.”

Share
12112 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

George Russell: “It’s a strange feeling as I’ve never had a race finish like this in my career”

By
2 Mins read
George Russell feels Williams deserve their podium finish in the Belgian Grand Prix despite the race being run completely behind the safety car due to heavy rain.
Formula 1

Red Bull’s Christian Horner: “Everybody did their best to try and put a race on”

By
2 Mins read
Christian Horner said the FIA and Liberty Media gave everyone every opportunity to race in Belgium until it was clear it was never going to happen.
Formula 1

Max Verstappen: “It’s a big shame not to do some proper racing laps”

By
3 Mins read
Max Verstappen won in Belgium, but the fact there were no green flag laps made it difficult for him to celebrate as he would any of his previous fifteen victories in Formula 1.