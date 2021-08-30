Williams Celebrating ‘Great Result’ off the back of ‘Excellent’ Qualifying at Spa – Dave Robson

Dave Robson, the Head of Vehicle Performance at Williams Racing, admitted it was unfortunate not to see any racing during Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, but it was another positive day for the team as they scored points with both drivers for a second consecutive race weekend.

After scoring points for the first time as a Williams driver in the Hungarian Grand Prix, George Russell was able to convert his excellent front row grid slot into a second-place finish at Spa-Francorchamps, with the Briton scoring the first podium finish of his career. With half points being awarded, Russell scored nine points rather than the eighteen the position would usually give him.

Nicholas Latifi, fresh off the back of his first ever top ten finish at the Hungaroring, was also able to bring home his FW43B inside the points, with the Canadian taking ninth place and one point.

Robson says it was a shame that no racing could happen on Sunday, particularly for the fans who had made their way to Spa-Francorchamps to watch the event, but ultimately, the result was just reward for their impressive Qualifying performance on Saturday and the team’s hard work throughout the last few years to improve.

“Unfortunately, the conditions were just too bad today and we couldn’t complete any racing,” said Robson. “It is a real shame for everyone involved and all those that came to watch.

“Of course, for us it means that we secure a great race result off the back of an excellent day yesterday and a lot of hard work over the last couple of years.”

Formula 1 quickly moves on to the Dutch Grand Prix at the Circuit Zandvoort this weekend, and Robson says the team will go to the Netherlands with even more confidence after two consecutive race weekends with both drivers scoring points.

“We now travel to Holland to take on the challenge of Zandvoort,” said Robson. “It is effectively a new track for us and will represent a whole new challenge, which we are looking forward to tackling with renewed confidence.”