AlphaTauri Confirm Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda for 2022 Formula 1 Season

Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda will field an unchanged line-up for the 2022 Formula 1 season after announcing that both Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will remain with the team next year.

Gasly has been one of the standout drivers across the past two seasons with the team, claiming his maiden Formula 1 victory in the 2020 Italian Grand Prix and standing on the podium on a handful of occasions, including this year in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Frenchman is hoping that the momentum the team is building can continue as he looks to take AlphaTauri up the grid next season.

“I am very happy to be moving forward with Scuderia AlphaTauri for another season in Formula 1, especially after seeing the progress that we’ve made as a team since I first joined in 2017,” expressed Gasly.

“Seeing the performance we’ve shown so far this season, I think there are great things to achieve for the rest of this season and for next year, especially with the upcoming changes to the championship in 2022.

“I’m very excited to see what we can accomplish in the new era of F1 and to keep working with the team as best as I can to bring us forward in the team standings. This year has been very successful so far and I really believe we can work well together to do even better in 2022.”

“It’s an incredible opportunity” – Yuki Tsunoda

Tsunoda joined the team at the beginning of 2021 after stepping up from FIA Formula 2, and although the Japanese racer’s performances have been patchy, the team have opted to continue with him for at least another season.

His best result in the opening thirteen races has been a sixth place in the Hungarian Grand Prix, while he has scored points in four other events, including his debut race in Formula 1 in Bahrain.

Tsunoda is hoping to use the experience he has gained in 2021 to good use next year as he bids to make the next step up in performance and consistency.

“I’m really excited to be staying with Scuderia AlphaTauri for a second season,” said Tsunoda. “It’s an incredible opportunity and I’m so thankful to the team for letting me continue to grow my experience in Formula 1 with them.

“I have a very good relationship with Pierre, I have learnt a lot from him already this year and his experience has helped me to keep developing my own skills, so it’s great to be continuing my F1 journey with him.

“Having recently moved out to Faenza I am feeling very settled within the team and am looking forward to the upcoming season.”