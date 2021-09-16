Formula 1

“An important six world championship points” – Aston Martin’s Otmar Szafnauer

Credit: Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team

Lance Stroll added six crucial world championship points to Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team’s tally at the Italian Grand Prix, after an excellent seventh placed finish. Team-mate Sebastian Vettel had a difficult race and finished twelfth.

It was a successful Sunday at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza for Stroll, the Canadian made a strong start to the race, however made unfortunate contact with team-mate Vettel on the opening lap, the contact damaged Vettel’s car which ultimately ruined his race. From then on though Stroll didn’t put a foot wrong and fought hard to keep Fernando Alonso behind on the way to clinching seventh.

Vettel had a horrible Sunday afternoon at Monza, the German had made an impressive start before Stroll made contact. This dropped Vettel several places and damaged his car in the process. It was a race full of collisions for Vettel, several laps later Esteban Ocon cut across the front of Vettel at turn four whilst the four-time world champion was trying to overtake. Mick Schumacher too made contact with Vettel later in the race.

Team Principal and CEO Otmar Szafnauer was very impressed with Stroll who earned the team crucial points but was also disappointed for Vettel.

“Lance drove a superb race to seventh place today, earning us an important six world championship points. As for Sebastian, he had an incident-packed afternoon, including a bit of contact with Lance on lap one, and was badly chopped by [Esteban] Ocon later on. The accident damage took its toll towards the end of the race, which made it more difficult to fight and overtake. Next we go to Sochi, where we fully intend to add useful points to our world championship tally.”

