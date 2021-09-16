Aston Martin retain same driver line-up for 2022

Another piece of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship jigsaw has been completed, as the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team have officially announced that they will be retaining their 2021 driver line-up of Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel for 2022.

Canadian Lance Stroll who will be entering his sixth season in Formula 1 in 2022, is excited to continue his journey with the team next season after the team haven’t achieved their goals in 2021.

“Next season I will be embarking on my sixth year in Formula One, alongside my team-mate Sebastian. We started this Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team campaign together and I greatly look forward to continuing the journey with him next year. We have not achieved what we set out to do this year, but that has only amplified our hunger and drive for success next season.

“Now, with the prestige and support of Aston Martin, and the brilliant new sponsor-partners that such a prestigious brand has attracted, we are well positioned to improve our performance in 2022.”

Whilst Stroll’s position in the team looked assured, there had been much speculation over recent races that Vettel would perhaps retire at the end of this season. Of course the announcement that Aston Martin are retaining their line-up puts those rumours to rest with Vettel as excited as ever to be behind the wheel, especially with the new regulations coming into play next season.

“I am really looking forward to racing the new generation of Formula One cars. Their look is very different and the new technical regulations should give us cars that can race much more closely than recently. More exciting racing will be great for the drivers as well as for the fans.

“The changes are so big that every team will be starting from a new beginning, so it will be a great opportunity for us at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team. I believe in the strength of our new growing team, so I am already looking forward to 2022.”

Aston Martin Team Principal and CEO Otmar Szafnauer is very much looking forward to 2022, he believes that the team have one of the strongest driver pairings on the grid and that they will get the best out of the car in 2022.

“Lance is one of the most gifted drivers in modern Formula One, and to that raw talent he is now adding serious racecraft. A four-time world champion, having driven 271 Grands Prix, of which he has won 53, Sebastian is also a massive asset to our team, and next year we expect both of them to race well in what will be a very different formula from the current one.

“We never under-estimate our opposition, so we do not intend to over-promise, but we know that Lance and Sebastian will get the very best from the tools we will put at their disposal.”