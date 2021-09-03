Formula 1

Charles Leclerc Leads A Ferrari 1-2 In Second Practice At The Dutch Grand Prix

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Ferrari Media

Charles Leclerc led the way at the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix at the Zandvoort circuit in the Netherlands in the second free practice session (FP2).

Carlos Sainz was 0.154 seconds behind in second position. Esteban Ocon was in third position at the end of the session.

The stands were filled with the orange-clad Dutch fans cheering their local hero Max Verstappen.

The sixty-minute long free practice session started again under clear skies in hotter conditions with the air temperature at 20 degrees C and the track temperature at 35 degrees C.

The start of the session was delayed by five minutes. After the interrupted first practice session, the drivers queued up at the end of the pit lane at the start of the session to get maximum track time.

Most of the drivers were on the medium compound tyres except a handful of drivers on the hard compound tyres.

Valtteri Bottas topped the time charts in the first set of runs ahead of his team-mate Lewis Hamilton. But Hamilton ground to a halt on the track with a power unit issue.

After an eight-minute stoppage the session restarted. With Hamilton out of action, Bottas went out early on the soft compound tyres for his qualification simulation.

Bottas went to the top of the time charts with a lap time of 1m11.353s. But Ocon with the track evolution went faster with a lap time of 1m11.074s.

Bottas improved on his time and was just 0.058 seconds behind Ocon. Verstappen on his flying lap was interrupted by Nikita Mazepin’s spin that brought out the red flags again.

The session was restarted quickly and Verstappen took third position with a lap time of 1m11.264s.

With under twenty minutes to go, the Ferrari drivers took over the top two positions. Leclerc with a lap time of 1m10.902s topped the session. Team-mate Sainz was in second position 0.154 seconds behind Leclerc.

Soon the drivers started race simulation on the soft compound tyres with Verstappen setting the pace.

The Ferrari drivers ended the session in the top two positions. Ocon finished in third position with team-mate Fernando Alonso in sixth position.

Bottas and Verstappen finished in fourth and fifth positions. Sergio Pérez was well off the pace and finished in twelfth position. Hamilton’s session ended after three laps and he finished in eleventh position.

Pierre Gasly finished in seventh position with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in thirteenth position. Lando Norris finished in eighth position even as Daniel Ricciardo languished in fifteenth position.

Antonio Giovinazzi finished in the top ten again as he was in ninth position. Team-mate Kimi Räikkönen finished in sixteenth position.

Sebastian Vettel after the power unit issues in the first session had a delayed start to the session and finished in tenth position. Lance Stroll finished in fourteenth position.

Mick Schumacher finished in seventeenth position with team-mate Mazepin in nineteenth position. Nicholas Latifi finished in eighteenth position. The podium finisher from the previous race George Russell finished in last position.

The teams and drivers will pour over the data collected in the two sessions on Friday to finalize setup changes for Saturday. On this new track, a few surprises are on the cards.

2021 Dutch Grand Prix Second Practice Session Results:

PosNoDriverNat.TeamTimeGapLaps
116Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari01:10.90229
255Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari01:11.056+0.154s28
331Esteban OconFRAAlpine F1 Team01:11.074+0.172s33
477Valtteri BottasFINMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team01:11.132+0.230s33
533Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing01:11.264+0.362s28
614Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine F1 Team01:11.280+0.378s30
710Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri Honda01:11.462+0.560s29
84Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team01:11.488+0.586s27
999Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing ORLEN01:11.678+0.776s30
105Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team01:11.713+0.811s24
1144Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team01:11.911+1.009s3
1211Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing01:11.946+1.044s27
1322Yuki TsunodaJAPScuderia AlphaTauri Honda01:12.096+1.194s31
1418Lance StrollCANAston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team01:12.136+1.234s29
153Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team01:12.157+1.255s25
167Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing ORLEN01:12.206+1.304s31
1747Mick SchumacherGERUralkali Haas F1 Team01:12.607+1.705s31
186Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing01:12.610+1.708s27
199Nikita MazepinRAFUralkali Haas F1 Team01:12.835+1.933s12
2063George RussellGBRWilliams Racing01:12.855+1.953s30
Share
211 posts

About author
Avid Formula 1 and Motorsport fan for a very long time. Love researching and writing about F1. An Engineer by profession. All-round sports nut
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Hamilton Leads Verstappen In The First Practice Session At The Dutch Grand Prix

By
2 Mins read
Hamilton leads Verstappen and Sainz in the first free practice session of the 2021 Dutch GP
Formula 1

To Experience Zandvoort in a Formula 1 Car ‘Will be Very Special’ – George Russell

By
2 Mins read
George Russell and Nicholas Latifi are hoping Williams’ recent strong form can continue in this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.
Formula 1

Norris Looking to put ‘Disappointing Weekend in Belgium' Behind Him at Zandvoort

By
2 Mins read
Lando Norris wants a return to the points this weekend in The Netherlands after not even getting a chance to score in either of the last two Grand Prix.