Coria annoucned as new Co-Driver for Adrien Fourmaux in WRC

Following the news that the pairing of Adrien Fourmaux and Renaud Jamoul will part ways, just ahead of Rally Finland it has been confirmed that the new co-driver will be Alexandre Coria.

After spending almost three years together driving for M-Sport Ford World Rally Team in the Ford Fiesta WRC and Fiesta Rally2, it was announced Fourmaux will be changing co-drivers and a replacement was not confirmed at the time. Now it has been confirmed that fellow French native Coria will be sitting alongside Fourmaux in the season remainder and in the future.

In a statement published by Fourmaux he revealed: “I am happy to announce that Alexandre Coria will be with me in Finland. A big challenge is coming and we’ll do our best to perform. We have so many things to discover in one rally, but I always love challenges!”

Current WRC3 class leader Yohan Rossel will also be changing co-driver, as it was Coria who was his co-driver.The WRC is a no stranger for Coria but it will be a first time in the top level, before he teamed up with Rossel he has been the co-driver for Vincent Dubert during the 2016 FIA Junior WRC.