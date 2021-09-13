“Days like this are why we’re all in the sport” – Mclaren’s Andreas Seidl

The Mclaren F1 Team returned to winning ways for the first time since 2012, in perfect Italian Grand Prix for the team. Daniel Ricciardo claimed his first win since 2018 to see Mclaren return to the top step of the podium, with team-mate Lando Norris completing the teams first one-two in eleven years in what was a weekend the team will never forget.

Ricciardo made the perfect start to the grand prix and was in the lead by the first corner, from then on the Australian never looked back and controlled the grand prix with precision, including the safety car restart for Lewis Hamilton’s and Max Verstappen’s terrifying crash. The Australian even bagged the fastest lap on the final lap, demonstrating the incredible pace Mclaren had over the weekend.

Norris had a more eventful race at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, the British driver initially fell behind Hamilton before claiming the place back after the world champion ran off the circuit, Norris then defended impeccably during the opening stint of the race. When Hamilton eventually got past, the team made the correct decision to pit Norris, putting him back ahead of both Hamilton and Verstappen moments before the pair collided.

From then on Norris played the perfect team-role, informing the team on when the pace needed to be increased and whether he should hold position. The British driver went on to achieve his best finish yet in Formula 1 with second place, adding yet another podium to his growing collection.

Mclaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl knows just how much hard-work and time has gone into the rebuild of Mclaren, so is aware of just how important it is to celebrate the teams monumental achievement.

“Well, we did it! P1 and P2 at Monza. Congratulations to the entire team for a brilliant job all weekend. They pulled off an exceptional result today, under the pressure of knowing we had a competitive car and that a great race was possible.

“As a team, we’ve been waiting for this for quite some time. This is the first McLaren victory since 2012. We know we still have a lot of work to do on our journey, but this will be great motivation.

“Today, however, it’s very important to celebrate the moment. Both Daniel and Lando put in brilliant performances all weekend, using to the maximum the hard work done in the garage, back at the factory and from our colleagues at HPP. Thanks to every single member of the team, our great fans and partners. Days like this are why we’re all in the sport.”