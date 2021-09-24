Entries for 2021 World RX of Belgium Revealed

The entries for the sixth round of eight in the 2021 FIA World Rallycross Championship have now been revealed by the FIA as the rallycross drivers are back at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps track on 9/10 October.

Like for most part of this season, the entries have been relatively low to what we are used to see in the World RX class and this time again there are 11 drivers confirmed to take part.

Joining the event held at Ardennes forests of Belgium will be the defending world champion Johan Kristoffersson in an Audi S1 driving for the Swedish powerhouse KYB EKS JC and will be joined alongside by the local hero Enzo Ide, who made his rallycross debut in Spa at the last visit in 2019.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

The Hansen brothers of Kevin Hansen and Timmy Hansen, who have been unstoppable so far this season with back-to-back one and two on the podium in Barcelona, Höljes and Lohéac are also in and looking to close in on the championship title.

GRX-SET World RX Team have been struggling with their pace in the early-season but after the podium finish for Niclas Grönholm in Lohéac and two final appearances for Krisztian Szabo, and with a track that suits the Hyundai i20’s which was proven by their win with Timur Timerzyanov on the last time in Spa, this could be the chance to take one more.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Rounding-up the permanent entries for the 2021 season is Kevin Abbring in the UNKORRUPTED ran Renault Mégane RS RX, the Netherland native have never raced in Spa before but he has been in great form on his first visits to other tracks this season as well and could become one to look out for.

But don’t count out the 2017 FIA European Rallycross Champion Anton Marklund, he was set to do only Euro RX this season but as he was involved in a hard roll on the opening-round in Höljes, he decided to retire from this season but somehow found the spark again and he will be doing a comeback in World RX driving in the newly acquired Hyundai i20 for Hedström Motorsport.

Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Making his fifth appearance in World RX this season and just missed out Lohéac is the 2020 World RX of Finland podium finisher Juha Rytkönen. In the list is also the former British champion Ollie O’Donovan and French rallycross veteran Hervé “Knapick” Lemonnier.

1 Johan KRISTOFFERSSON* SWE KYB EKS JC SWE Audi S1 2 Oliver O’DONOVAN IRL Oliver O’Donovan IRL Ford Fiesta 9 Kevin HANSEN* SWE Hansen World RX Team SWE Peugeot 208 18 Juha RYTKÖNEN FIN Juha Rytkönen FIN Ford Fiesta 21 Timmy HANSEN* SWE Hansen World RX Team SWE Peugeot 208 23 Krisztián SZABÓ* HUN GRX-SET World RX Team FIN Hyundai i20 68 Niclas GRÖNHOLM* FIN GRX-SET World RX Team FIN Hyundai i20 69 Kevin ABBRING* NLD Unkorrupted FRA Renault Mégane RS 84 Hervé KNAPICK FRA Hervé Knapick FRA Citroën DS3 91 Enzo IDE* BEL KYB EKS JC SWE Audi S1 92 Anton MARKLUND SWE Hedströms Motorsport SWE Hyundai i20 * Permanent drivers