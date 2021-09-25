Final F1 Practice in Sochi Cancelled Due to Stormy Conditions, F2 Race Postponed

The third and final practice of the Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to wet weather conditions.

Saturday’s schedule is planned to be a busy one but already two events have been marred due to rain. Not only has the third Free Practice been cancelled but the first FIA Formula 2 action of the weekend, which was due to run before the practice session, has been postponed.

The next planned event for the day is the second race of the weekend for FIA Formula 3 at 13:40 Local Time / 11:40 BST. The first race of the weekend was moved to Friday afternoon, which saw Dennis Hauger crowned the 2021 Champion.

Formula 1 is due to run Qualifying at 15:00 Local Time / 13:00 BST. There have already been talks that qualifying may have to be moved to Sunday morning, as the weather is forecasted to be much better conditions.

Before the final practice was cancelled, FIA Race Director Michael Masi said running Formula 1 qualifying was his priority.

Masi said: “What we’re seeing from the forecast is we will have this level of rain until about 1:30 / 2pm local time and then it decreases in the afternoon.

“The priority from today’s perspective is F1 qualifying today. F1 will take priority.”