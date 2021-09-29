George Megennis Grabs Gold for Yellow Squad at Nitro Rallycross Debut

George Megennis won his first Nitro Rallycross event this past weekend in Salt Lake City. The 16-year-old showed a strong start to his NRX career as he topped the likes of Saturday’s winner, Casper Jansson, and the runner-up, Martin Enlund. Although Megennis couldn’t do it alone without help from some friends throughout the weekend.

“Eric Färén was a huge help as ever, giving me great calls over the radio and keeping the car running nicely. A big thanks to DirtFish for coming onboard for my NRX campaign too and of course the Hansens for their help throughout the weekend – it was an amazing experience to work so closely with Timmy and Kevin, sharing information between us on track conditions and so forth“, Megennis said at the end of the weekend.

Megennis was suspected to be a top runner with his racing knowledge and family history, namely his brother Robert being an Indycar Lights driver. He had previously tested an RX2 car a few years ago at America’s Rallycross in Mid Ohio. The young American has only developed more in his short time with the car becoming quicker and more confident in his abilities throughout the weekend.

“I felt quick the entire weekend! The key to winning on Saturday was a mix of speed and caution; I focused on ensuring we didn’t pick up any punctures or damage in the berms and that consistency paid off.”

George now sits third overall in the standings with a total of 80 points after the first two rounds. The NRX NEXT driver will need more solid results and help from his rallycross compatriots if he wants to remain in form as he did this weekend.