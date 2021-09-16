“Good we were able to get through it unscathed” – Alpine’s Marcin Budkowski

The Alpine F1 Team managed to recover a double points finish at the Italian Grand Prix, with Fernando Alonso finishing eighth and Esteban Ocon tenth, in what had been a challenging weekend for the team.

It was a relatively successful Sunday at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza for Alpine, both drivers made excellent starts with Alonso then having a very uneventful race to the flag, finishing in an unchallenged eighth place.

Ocon had a more eventful grand prix, the Frenchman was forced to allow Nicholas Latifi past in the opening stages of the race, after being deemed to have overtaken the Williams Racing driver illegally. Ocon was then awarded a five-second penalty for a collision with Sebastian Vettel several laps later. The Frenchman cut across the front of Vettel as the pair braked for turn four, the Aston Martin driver was alongside the Hungarian Grand Prix winner in what was a deserving penalty.

Ocon did well though to recover and finish tenth, meaning the team added five points to their tally further cementing their fifth place in the standings.

Team Principal Marcin Budkowski is glad both drivers got through the race unscathed and added crucial points to the teams tally. Budkowski was also quick to congratulate Daniel Ricciardo on his victory and Alpine academy driver Oscar Piastri on his victory in the Formula 2 feature race.

“It was an eventful race today and it’s good we were able to get through it unscathed with both cars again in the points. Given our starting position, it’s not a bad day’s work, especially as our closest rivals in the championship did not score. We have consolidated our fifth place in the Championship on a circuit that isn’t very favourable for our car.

“Congratulations to Daniel for his win – he is the second Australian driver to win today as Alpine Academy driver Oscar Piastri won the Formula 2 Feature Race this morning! After three races in a row, the race team is now going to take a well-deserved break before continuing the season in Sochi, a circuit which should allow us to be more competitive and fight for bigger points.”