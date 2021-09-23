Haas retain Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin for 2022

The Uralkali Haas F1 Team have confirmed that they have retained their 2021 driver line-up of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin for 2022, as the team look forward to what they hope will be a more successful campaign.

2021 has been a very challenging season for rookie drivers Schumacher and Mazepin, despite being in the worst car on the grid they have both shown glimpses of promise. A seat for 2022 is really the least they deserve, with both drivers hoping that all the work and time Haas have put into 2022 will allow them to fight further up the grid.

Schumacher who has shown plenty of potential this season, is very much looking forward to next year where he hopes the field will be closer together with the new regulations.

“By being part of the Formula 1 field, I am living my dream. The first year together with Haas F1 is very exciting and instructive, and I’m sure I can bring all the experience I’ve gained into the coming year. New technical regulations, the impressive ambition of the entire Haas F1 team and the support of Ferrari – of course I believe this will bring us closer to the field in the 2022 season and we will be able to fight for points.

“I’m looking forward to being part of a team that is getting stronger, and I’ll do everything I can from my side to move us forward. Finally, I would like to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy for the trust they continue to give me and the support they have shown me over the years”

Mazepin has had a much tougher time adjusting to Formula 1 than his team-mate but has still shown that he possibly has what it takes, the Russian is looking forward to another year of growing together with the team.

“I’m very excited for next year, the new car and simply just to get the opportunity with Haas F1 Team and grow together with them. I think we will come out strong next year.”

Team Principal Guenther Steiner is confident that the team can move forward with their current line-up in 2022, with what they hope will be a more competitive race package.

“We knew we wanted continuity behind the wheel in 2022 and I’m happy to confirm exactly that with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin competing for Uralkali Haas F1 Team next year. 2021 has afforded both drivers the opportunity to learn Formula 1 – and as rookies – they’ve done a lot of that this year.

“It’s been a tough season for sure with the package we’ve had, but at the same time they’ve both embraced the challenge and worked closely with the team to learn our processes and adapt to the rigors of a Formula 1 campaign and all that brings – both internally and externally. Now as we look ahead to the 2022 season, we’re confident we can move forward as a team and give Mick and Nikita a competitive race package to make the next step in their Formula 1 careers.”