Formula 1

Hamilton Leads Verstappen In The First Practice Session At The Dutch Grand Prix

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images (RedBull Content Pool)

Lewis Hamilton finished on top of the time charts of the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix at the Zandvoort circuit in the Netherlands in the first free practice session (FP1).

Max Verstappen was in second position, just 0.097 seconds behind the Briton. Carlos Sainz was 0.101 seconds behind in third position.

The thirteenth race of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship saw the Formula 1 teams return to this venue for the first time since 1985. The scheduled return of the Formula 1 race in 2020 was stymied by the Covid19 pandemic.

The sixty-minute long free practice session started under clear skies with the air temperature at 18 degrees C and the track temperature at 25 degrees C.

The Pirelli tyre choice at this race is the white-striped hard compound tyres (C1), yellow-striped medium compound tyres (C2), and red-striped soft compound tyres (C3).

After the incessant downpour at the previous race im Spa that saw a severely curtailed race, it was a relief for the drivers to get some laps in.

The drivers were on a mixture of hard and medium compound tyres. The Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team and Red Bull Racing drivers were on the hard compound tyres.

The track is close to the seaside and the wind was blowing a lot of sand and dust onto the track.

Verstappen sent the crowd into raptures as he went to the top of the time charts with a lap time of 1m13.045s. Bottas briefly held the top spot before being displaced by Vertsappen again.

As the drivers were learning the new circuit, a few drivers like Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon had spins. Sebastian Vettel suffered a power unit failure and brought out the red flags.

Lando Norris went to the top of the time charts with a lap time of 1m12.679s just before the session was suspended.

The session was resumed with just six minutes of the session remaining. The drivers were all on the soft compound tyres and were led by Kimi Räikkönen onto the circuit.

Sainz set the fastest lap when the session resumed before the two Mercedes drivers went to the top of the time charts. Hamilton with a lap time of 1m11.500s set the fastest lap of the session.

Verstappen ended the session just 0.097 seconds behind Hamilton. The two Ferrari drivers, Sainz and Charles Leclerc, took third and fourth position on the second flying lap.

Bottas finished in fifth position. The two Alpine F1 drivers, Fernando Alonso and Ocon, were in sixth and seventh position.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly rounded off the top ten positions. Tsunoda did not set a timed lap after an issue with his car.

A significant amount of the time was lost under the red flag. On a new track, the lost time can have a significant impact on the preparation for the drivers.

2021 Dutch GP Free Practice 1 Results:

PosNoDriverNat.TeamTimeGapLaps
144Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team01:11.50017
233Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing01:11.597+0.097s17
355Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari01:11.601+0.101s19
416Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari01:11.623+0.123s18
577Valtteri BottasFINMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team01:11.738+0.238s17
614Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine F1 Team01:12.158+0.658s18
731Esteban OconFRAAlpine F1 Team01:12.231+0.731s17
899Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing ORLEN01:12.359+0.859s18
918Lance StrollCANAston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team01:12.431+0.931s17
1010Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri Honda01:12.515+1.015s18
114Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team01:12.679+1.179s17
126Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing01:12.907+1.407s16
137Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing ORLEN01:13.053+1.553s19
143Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team01:13.081+1.581s17
1563George RussellGBRWilliams Racing01:13.181+1.681s15
1611Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing01:13.328+1.828s17
179Nikita MazepinRAFUralkali Haas F1 Team01:13.516+2.016s14
1847Mick SchumacherGERUralkali Haas F1 Team01:13.847+2.347s16
195Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team01:15.984+4.484s6
2022Yuki TsunodaJAPScuderia AlphaTauri Honda3
Share
210 posts

About author
Avid Formula 1 and Motorsport fan for a very long time. Love researching and writing about F1. An Engineer by profession. All-round sports nut
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

To Experience Zandvoort in a Formula 1 Car ‘Will be Very Special’ – George Russell

By
2 Mins read
George Russell and Nicholas Latifi are hoping Williams’ recent strong form can continue in this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.
Formula 1

Norris Looking to put ‘Disappointing Weekend in Belgium' Behind Him at Zandvoort

By
2 Mins read
Lando Norris wants a return to the points this weekend in The Netherlands after not even getting a chance to score in either of the last two Grand Prix.
Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel on Zandvoort: “We’re ready to hit the track and experience it”

By
1 Mins read
Sebastian Vettel believes Aston Martin have done as much preparation for the first Dutch Grand Prix since 1985 as they can as he bids to score points for the fifth time in 2021 this weekend.