Horner Hoping Potential Albon Move to Williams in 2022 is not Vetoed by Mercedes

Christian Horner says Red Bull Racing are doing everything within their power to get Alexander Albon back on the Formula 1 grid in 2022, but he fears the Anglo-Thai drivers link to Red Bull could see the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team veto a move to the Mercedes-powered Williams Racing team.

Albon was replaced at Red Bull at the end of the 2020 in favour of Sergio Pérez, with the two-time podium finisher taking on the role of reserve driver for the current campaign. He is also racing in select races of the 2021 DTM Series driving a Ferrari for the AlphaTauri AF Corse outfit. He currently sits fourth in the standings with one win and two further podiums to his name in the opening eight races.

Horner, the Team Principal at Red Bull, is hopeful a deal can be reached to bring the twenty-five-year-old back onto the Formula 1 grid in 2022, with Albon being linked not only to Williams but also to the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN outfit.

And Horner says it is their priority to see Albon back racing where he belongs, but he believes his link with Red Bull could hinder his chances of racing for Williams. If he fails to get a drive next year, he will remain with Red Bull as their test and reserve driver.

“We’re working hard to get him a seat,” said Horner to Sky Sports F1. “I really hope that Mercedes don’t block his opportunity at Williams. That’ll be a great, great shame.

“That would be a great shame if a driver were to pay the penalty for that. Hopefully that won’t come to play. But there’s opportunities in a couple of teams.

“Our priority is to see him racing next year. If we can’t do that, then he’ll still be with us in a test and reserve role, because we rate him extremely highly.”