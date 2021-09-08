“I am so proud of everything we have achieved together in my time with Mercedes” – Bottas

Valtteri Bottas has spoken of his pride of what he and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team have achieved in their five years together, with the Finn leaving the team at the end of the current season to join Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN.

Bottas joined Mercedes for the 2017 season after the shock retirement of Nico Rosberg, and since then he has helped them win four consecutive Constructors’ Championships. He has taken nine race wins, fifty-four podiums and seventeen pole positions, all of which he will be aiming to improve on between now and the end of the season in Abu Dhabi in December.

“I am so proud of everything we have achieved together in my time with Mercedes – and it is not over yet, because we have our biggest challenge so far to try and claim our eighth constructors’ title,” said Bottas.

“When I look back on my time with Mercedes, I want to be able to say that I squeezed every drop out of this opportunity and left nothing on the table; and I want to make sure that we finish our time together as champions.”

Bottas says it has been a privilege to race alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, and he has always had a good relationship with his team-mate that has helped the team maintain their consistency as they fought at the front of the field.

He has also thanked Team Principal Toto Wolff for giving him the opportunity and allowing him to race for wins and podiums ahead of his new challenge with Alfa Romeo in 2022.

“It has been a privilege and a great sporting challenge to work with Lewis, and the harmony in our relationship played a big part in the constructors’ championships we won as team-mates,” said Bottas. “Later this year, the time will come to say goodbye -that’s not for now, but I would like to thank Toto and the team for the respect in how we took the decision together.

“I am really pleased to have chosen my new challenge with Alfa Romeo, an exciting and iconic manufacturer, and by the opportunity to help lead the team forward up the grid. I’m as hungry as ever to race for results and when the time comes, for wins.

“But for now, my mission is clear: maximum attack for Mercedes, all the way to the final lap in Abu Dhabi.”