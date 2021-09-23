“I don’t think being back will feel any different” – Kimi Räikkönen

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN go into this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix with a familiar face back in the garage, as Kimi Räikkönen returns this weekend at the Sochi Autodrom.

The 2007 world champion had to sit out the last two races at Monza and Zandvoort, after testing positive for the Coronavirus during the Dutch Grand Prix. Räikkönen was of course replaced by Robert Kubica for both rounds, with the Polish driver doing a solid job.

The Finnish driver who is retiring at the end of the season, is glad to be getting back into the car this weekend. Räikkönen isn’t expecting the weekend to feel any different despite not racing for a few weeks, the veteran is hoping to build on the improvements made by the team over the races he missed.

“I’m pleased to be back in the car after missing two rounds. Obviously nobody wants to test positive, but it happened and we had to follow the rules: but that is all in the past and now my focus is on Sochi. The team has shown some potential in the last few races, now we need to convert that into a good result. I don’t think being back will feel any different, I just want to get on with my job and hopefully have a good race.”

“We will give everything we have” – Antonio Giovinazzi

Since his Formula 1 career has been under-threat, Antonio Giovinazzi has been driving out of his skin. The Italian has been exceptional over the last couple rounds, although did make a silly mistake on the opening lap at Monza.

Had he not re-entered the circuit in an unsafe manner, Giovinazzi would’ve had a real shot at a top six finish at the Italian Grand Prix, an unimaginable prospect for the ninth placed team.

Giovinazzi is hoping things will finally all click together this weekend in Sochi, and that the team can build on the positives gained the last few rounds.

“This weekend offers us another chance to achieve the good result we have been close to in the last few races. I am excited to be back in the car, both Zandvoort and Monza showed how much pace we had and how we could fight towards the front of the grid. Unfortunately, both times things didn’t go as planned, but we can build on those positives and bring home some points in Sochi. We will give everything we have.”