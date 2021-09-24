“It can be tricky to find the flow in Sochi” – Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel had an excellent first day at the Russian Grand Prix finishing the day in ninth place at the Sochi Autodrom, team-mate Lance Stroll ended the day in fifteenth.

Vettel had a very productive opening day in Sochi, the German was fifth at the end of the morning session, before ending the day in ninth. The four-time world champion completed a good number of laps and was happy with the balance of the car come the end of the day.

The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team driver is very happy with his start to the weekend, Vettel is aware though that with rain forecast for qualifying the grid could be completely mixed up.

“It was a productive day of running: we covered a good number of laps and found a decent balance with the car. That is positive because it can be tricky to find the flow in Sochi, so I think we have a good starting point. But it looks like it will rain tomorrow.

“That could make for an interesting qualifying session and, because it will mix up the field, it could lead to some opportunities for us, especially with some other drivers taking grid penalties already this weekend. Sunday is looking drier, so today’s positive work is still important. We will make sure we are well prepared tonight and then see what tomorrow brings.”

“We learned quite a bit” – Lance Stroll

Stroll had a mediocre day, the Canadian ended the opening day in Sochi in fifteenth after finishing twelfth in the morning session. Based on Vettel’s pace there does seem to be quicker times to come from Stroll, however the rain forecast could mean that the next time the drivers get dry running is on Sunday.

Stroll is excited by the prospect of rain tomorrow, with the conditions never being experienced in Sochi by Formula 1 before.

“It is good to be back on track. We have learned quite a bit today and I think there is more to come from me and the car. The forecast is suggesting that rain is going to be a factor tomorrow, which could change the course of the weekend. Obviously, it is a very different experience to drive in the wet and we have never experienced those sorts of conditions in Sochi before.

“That would be an exciting challenge and we will be prepared for the possibility tomorrow. We will go away and review what we have learned today and then see what the weather has in store for FP3 and qualifying.”