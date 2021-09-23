“It will be quite a demanding weekend for Nikita” – Haas’s Guenther Steiner

The Uralkali Haas F1 Team go into this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix hoping for better fortunes than the Italian Grand Prix last time out. Rookie driver Nikita Mazepin is also preparing for his first ever home grand prix in Formula 1.

Monza was a disaster for Haas with their drivers colliding yet again, something which Team Principal Guenther Steiner will not be wanting to deal. Especially this weekend at the Sochi Autodrom where a lot of eyes will be on Mazepin as the sole Russian driver on the grid. Not only this but the team’s title sponsor Uralkali, are also Russian and will be hoping for a successful weekend.

Steiner is aware that it will be a demanding weekend for Mazepin but is excited to see what the Russian fans bring to the atmosphere.

“I haven’t spoken with Nikita yet about it but obviously when I get there I will speak to him, if he’s got time for me! I’ve seen his schedule and what he’s got to do, only for media, and the attention he gets in Russia it will be quite a demanding weekend for him but hopefully a lot of people support him.

“Obviously, he’s not racing for the championship like Max is at the moment so the crowd may not be as big for him but I’m sure he has got a lot of fans there and let’s see what they come up with. I am interested myself in how far we can bring Formula 1 in Russia.”