“I’ve always dreamed of Pole since I was a kid” – Lando Norris

The Mclaren F1 Team’s ecstasy from the Italian Grand Prix continued on Saturday at the Russian Grand Prix, after Lando Norris mastered the changing conditions to claim his first ever pole position! Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo qualified a strong fifth on another memorable day for Mclaren.

Norris was the king of the challenging conditions at the Sochi Autodrom on Saturday, the British driver timed the switch from intermediates to the soft slick tyres perfectly in Qualifying Three. Norris had just enough time to do a couple of laps on the soft tyre, something which was essential to get any form of heat into the tyres on the drying surface. Alongside Norris on the front row will be his former team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr, both drivers risked it all to put their cars on the front row.

It is Mclaren’s first pole since 2012, and comes on former majority shareholder Mansour Ojjeh’s birthday, who sadly died earlier this year. Norris is of course very happy with his pole and is aiming for another strong result on Sunday.

“Obviously I’m very happy – probably the happiest I’ve been in F1! My first pole position in Formula 1 and in some pretty tricky conditions. It was very tough out there, a lot of risks taken, a lot of times I thought I could’ve ended up in the wall – but it all paid-off and was worth it. Thanks to the whole team for giving me a great car today.

“It’s an amazing feeling to get pole and something I’ve always dreamed of since I was a kid. So now I can finally tick that off, and hopefully tomorrow we can just go for another strong result.”

“I’m okay with fifth” – Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo too had an excellent qualifying despite missing the majority of Free Practice Two yesterday. The Australian made the switch at a similar time to Norris so was able to improve on his lap time in the closing stages.

The Australian thoroughly enjoyed the session, which at one point didn’t look like it would even happen. The Honey Badger was also quick to congratulate the team and Norris on the British driver’s first ever pole.

“I’m glad we got to get the session done – who would’ve thought we’d finish on slicks when there was a chance of not even doing qualifying today! So, it was fun. It was actually really fun! We enjoyed it. Congrats to Lando on his first pole, and to the team – to keep the momentum of Monza is really cool. So, everyone is really upbeat. From a position point of view, I’m okay with fifth. I think it obviously puts us in good shape for tomorrow.

“Those conditions today were so hit and miss, you could gain or lose time so easily. There were certainly a few corners that bit me, but it’s all good. We learn from it. I’m pretty pleased. Congrats to the whole team – it was exciting, it was fun and now let’s keep the train going!”