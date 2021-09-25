Jerett Brooks wins Long Beach Race 1, first since Crandon 2013

The last time Jerett Brooks won a Stadium Super Trucks race, it was the series’ inaugural season in 2013 at Crandon International Off-Road Raceway. Eight years later, he is back on top of the podium in Race #1 at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Bill Hynes started on the pole ahead of Bo LeMastus while Fastest Qualifier Robby Gordon was at the rear. Hynes led the opening lap as a contingent of Crosley Brands trucks of CEO LeMastus, Jeff Ward, and newcomer Mads Siljehaug followed.

The top four distanced themselves from the field as Hynes led until the competition caution on lap four. Behind him, Ward won the battle of the Crosleys to hold second while LeMastus found himself swarmed by the rest of the field on lap three. By the competition yellow, Hynes led Ward, Siljehaug, and Brooks.

Hynes pulled away on the restart while a strong jump by Siljehaug propelled him into second. However, Siljehaug’s podium hopes would come to an abrupt end when an erratic landing sent him into the wall, bouncing him off and into the middle of the racing surface. The race remained green despite the wreck.

At the front, Hynes’ lead diminished as Brooks, Ward, and Brabham gave chase. The pack—led by Brooks, Robert Stout, and Brabham—caught Hynes with two laps remaining.

Stout and Brabham’s fight for second gave Brooks enough breathing room to isolate from the two. As Brooks drove off to his second career win and third podium on a street circuit (he finished second and third in two races at St. Petersburg in 2014).

Brabham attempted a final move on Stout’s inside in the last hairpin that failed, but was able to beat Stout to the line in a drag race for second.

Unofficial results