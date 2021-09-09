British F3

Luke Browning re-joins Fortec for GB3 debut at Oulton Park

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jakob Ebrey

Fortec Motorsport have announced a familiar face will make his GB3 Championship debut at Oulton Park this weekend, in the form of 2020 F4 British Championship champion Luke Browning.

He took seven wins, 16 total podiums and six poles as he claimed the title at the last gasp ahead of Zak O’Sullivan, who goes into the penultimate round of the season with a chance to take his first championship triumph a round early.

The final race of last season was curtailed due to a sudden downpour, seeing half-points awarded which meant O’Sullivan fell four points short of taking the title.

The Cheshire driver won all three races at his local circuit last season, and will hope that success will set him up for a positive debut weekend.

Browning sits fifth in ADAC F4 with a win to his name, while runaway leader Oliver Bearman took a win on his return to GB3 at Snetterton 300 in August.

The 18-year-old made one appearance in Italian F4 at the season opener at Paul Ricard, taking a second-place finish.

Prior to moving into single-seaters, Browning finished third in the 2019 Ginetta Junior Championship with eight wins from 26 races.

He will join 2021 race-winners Mikkel Grundtvig and Roberto Faria at Fortec, the pair having taken top honours at Donington Park and Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Fortec Team Manager, Oliver Dutton, said: “Everybody is really pleased to welcome Luke back into the fold for this weekend, and to give him an opportunity to make his debut in the GB3 Championship.

“The graduation to a Formula 3 series is definitely where he belongs at this stage in his career, so it’ll be a useful weekend for him both in terms of learning the car, and also showcasing his talent against a highly-competitive field.

“Even though he’s had far less mileage in the car than any other driver on the grid, we’re confident he’ll be on the pace from the off and able to make the most of the experience.

“Regardless of the end result, we’re all very excited to work with him again, and look forward to seeing him out on track this weekend.”

Browning added: “I’m super excited to be back with the Fortec family for my debut in the GB3 Championship this weekend, and I can’t think of anywhere better to mark the occasion than my home circuit of Oulton Park!

“I’ve got plenty of fond memories taking the ‘Triple Crown’ there with the team in F4 last season; it would be quite the story if we can repeat that this weekend.

“I’m really grateful to the team for the opportunity to jump into one of their cars again, it definitely feels like a homecoming of sorts, and I’m looking forward to finding out how quickly I can acclimatise to the car.

“It’s going to be a different experience, but I know the team will provide me with a great base car to work from, and from there we’ll do what we do best!”

Share
87 posts

About author
Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the British GT Championship. Twitter: @FutbolCallander
Articles
Related posts
British F3

MSV announce GB4 Championship to run alongside GB3 from 2022

By
2 Mins read
MSV has announced the GB4 Championship for 2022, supporting GB3 and British GT. It is intended as a cost-effective middle step between karting and GB3.
British F3F4 British Championship

Bilinski ends British F4 campaign early, prioritises GB3 challenge

By
2 Mins read
Roman Bilinski has impressed in his short time in GB3 so far, and will step into the series full-time for the rest of the season.
British F3

O'Sullivan takes GB3 reverse-grid win at Silverstone, Faria and Bilinski tangle

By
2 Mins read
Zak O’Sullivan profited from chaos to end the weekend on top as the GB3 Championship visited Silverstone for the second time, winning the reverse-grid race on Sunday afternoon.