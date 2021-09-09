“Monza is a great race on the calendar” – Haas’s Guenther Steiner

The Uralkali Haas F1 Team go into the Italian Grand Prix this weekend hoping for a more successful race compared to a week ago at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Dutch Grand Prix was a struggle for the bottom-placed team, with Nikita Mazepin being forced into retirement and Mick Schumacher languishing at the back. The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza however represents an opportunity for the team to end the third triple-header of the season on a positive note, especially with the second sprint qualifying trial taking place this weekend.

Team Principal Guenther Steiner is looking forward to what he counts as his home grand prix at Monza, where he hopes the second sprint qualifying trial will be just as successful as the first.

“Monza for me is the closest race to my hometown, so being Italian, it is big emotion. Monza is a great race on the calendar – it’s very historic. My first race there was when we finished third on the podium with Eddie Irvine and Jaguar. I would like to go back to those good old days.

“The sprint qualifying in Silverstone was successful. I think there are always things to learn and how to do things better but there was not one big mistake we made, so we just try to get the whole process smoother and better and try to get the best out of it.”