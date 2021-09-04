Räikkönen to Miss Dutch Grand Prix after Positive COVID-19 Test, Kubica to Return to F1

Kimi Räikkönen will take no further part in this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix weekend after testing positive for Coronavirus.

The Finn, who announced he will retire from Formula 1 earlier this week, was set to make his three-hundred and forty-second race start in the sport this weekend at the Circuit Zandvoort, and he completed both sessions with his Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN team on Friday.

But an onsite PCR test for the 2007 World Champion has seen him test positive for COVID-19, and he has been withdrawn from the remainder of the event. Alfa Romeo will replace him for the remainder of the weekend with official test driver Robert Kubica.

“Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN confirm that, following the latest round of testing conducted in Zandvoort in advance of the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix, driver Kimi Räikkönen has tested positive for COVID-19,” said a statement from Alfa Romeo.

“Kimi is displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits. He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel. The team has carried out an investigation for any close contacts and there is no further impact expected for the team for the remainder of this event.

“Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN wishes Kimi a speedy recovery. Further updates will be released at a later stage.”

Kubica will race in Formula 1 for the first time since he left Williams Racing at the end of the 2019 season, and he will line-up alongside Antonio Giovinazzi for the first Dutch Grand Prix since 1985.

“Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN reserve driver, Robert Kubica, will compete in this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix. Robert, in car #88, will take the place of Kimi Räikkönen, who tested positive to Covid-19,” said an additional statement from Alfa Romeo.

“Robert has been reserve driver of Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN since the start of the 2020 season and has driven the team’s C41 in three practice sessions this year. With 97 Formula One starts to his name and experience with 2021 Formula One machinery, he will be ready for action and to give his best for the team.”