FIA World Rally Championship

Rally Monza Confirmed to Host 2021 WRC Season Finale

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Toyota Gazoo Racing

It is now confirmed that the Italian ACI Rally Monza will take place in the WRC calendar, for the second year in a row, the competition will be hosting the FIA World Rally Championship season finale. The Italian organiser with the base for the competition in the legendary Monza area has been ready to help; when Rally Japan was forced to cancel following the local authorities’ decision, then they took the chance.

No major reflection time was ever needed when the WRC promoter contacted them, the organizer builds on last year’s concept. Then they were increasingly connected to host the stages around the track area as spectators were not allowed in Italy, now the situation is different.

Both the organizer and the drivers want more stages outside of the track area, where the drivers were met by exciting mountain roads that were sometimes drowned in snow, were rain-soaked or even dry for a few meters, just like Monte-Carlo. More of this awaits as, among other things, parts of the Monza track area cannot be used due to re-constructions.

The Italian competition will be the 17th attempt to host in this year’s calendar, five organizers have been forced to cancel which gave only 12 competitions. The ACI Rally Monza will be held on 19-21 November.

666 posts

About author
Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 8 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
