Sebastian Vettel on Zandvoort: “We’re ready to hit the track and experience it”

Sebastian Vettel feels the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team has done everything they can to prepare for this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, the first Formula 1 race at Circuit Zandvoort since 1985.

Vettel, who took fifth in last weekend’s non-event in Belgium, says the team are ready to hit the track on Friday morning after using the simulator to experience it in preparation for the event.

The four-time World Champion says the narrow nature of the track will make it difficult to overtake, but the banking that has been applied to the final turn should give drivers the chance to keep close to those ahead to attempt an overtake into turn one.

“Like everyone, we have prepared as much as we can for the new Zandvoort circuit through simulation, so we’re ready to hit the track and experience it,” said Vettel. “The new banking section at the final corner should be exciting for drivers and will hopefully help overtaking because it looks very narrow in places.

“Zandvoort has an incredible history in Formula 1, and the fans are very passionate, so I’m happy to see it have a place on the calendar.”

“It’s a place of fond memories from my European Formula Three days” – Lance Stroll

Team-mate Lance Stroll is also excited by the prospect of returning to Zandvoort, with the Canadian having experienced success at the track during his junior formula days, particularly in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship.

The evolution of the circuit also excites the twenty-two-year-old, with Stroll aiming to score points this weekend after missing out in both the Hungarian and Belgian Grand Prix.

He crashed out on lap one at the Hungaroring and was classified twentieth and last in last weekend’s race at Spa-Francorchamps after a time penalty was applied to him after his team changed his rear wing under red flag conditions.

“I’m excited to return to Zandvoort because it’s a place of fond memories from my European Formula Three days,” said Stroll. “The circuit has evolved in recent years, which only amplifies my excitement and anticipation to return.”