Sebastian Vettel: “We’ll be looking to maximise every lap on track and then fight for points”

Sebastian Vettel feels the Sochi Autodrom is almost the complete opposite to the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, with completely different characteristics meaning a completely difficult set-up.

The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team driver missed out on points two weeks ago in the Italian Grand Prix, finding himself shuffled down the order early and then finishing twelfth. However, he is eager to return to the top ten in Russia and bring himself back into contention for a top ten placing in the Drivers’ Championship in 2021.

And Vettel knows that will only be possible if he is able to get into a rhythm early, which means maximising the track time available in order to perfect the set-up of the AMR21.

“Sochi is almost the opposite of Monza – plenty of corners and a constant challenge,” said Vettel. “There are some high-speed sections, and a huge main straight, but the slow, technical corners mean you need a good set-up if you’re going to feel comfortable across the weekend.

“We’ll be looking to maximise every lap on track and then fight for points on Sunday.”

“Sochi really tests the balance of your car” – Lance Stroll

Team-mate Lance Stroll heads to Russia on the back of a seventh-place finish in Italy, his first top ten finish since the British Grand Prix in July, and the Canadian is aiming for another points finish this weekend.

Stroll secured his best finish of the season to date in Italy – seventh – and he is eager to build on that result this weekend around a track that he feels is important to feel comfortable early around to build momentum into the weekend.

“We’re ready to fight for points in Russia,” said Stroll. “It’s quite a unique track: wide, fast and pretty technical – so it’s about finding a groove. The Turn-Three long left-hander is a real highlight – especially at the start of the race.

“Sochi really tests the balance of your car, so it’s important to feel comfortable straight away so you can build on that momentum throughout the weekend.”