SST Long Beach entry list features 13

For the second straight round, thirteen drivers will make up a Stadium Super Trucks field (though there would have been more if additional trucks were available) as they head to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach for the eighth season and the first time since 2019 after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to COVID-19. The thirteen-person entry list is the second largest at Long Beach behind the fourteen in 2018, which itself is the most for an SST street circuit event.

Matt Brabham, Bill Hynes, Max and Robby Gordon, and Robert Stout continue their full-time campaigns. Brabham enters Long Beach as the points leader with thirty-two points over Robby Gordon, and both drivers are three-time winners at Long Beach including claiming the most recent races in 2019. Hynes’ best finish at Long Beach is sixth in Race #1 in 2019 while this will be Max’s first time competing at the street course. Stout, coming off his maiden SST win at Nashville, has Long Beach experience via sports cars.

After fielding five trucks at Nashville, Crosley Brands will have five: CEO Bo LeMastus, Jacob Abel, Brandon Parrish, Mads Siljehaug, and Jeff Ward. Abel surprised in his series début when he finished runner-up in Race #2 at Nashville. LeMastus is an SST newbie at Long Beach, while Ward finished eighth in the inaugural edition in 2013. Parrish and Siljehaug are new faces to SST; the former is an ex-Superbike rider who founded and operates RiderSurance and the latter is a sports car regular who mainly competes in Pirelli GT4 America.

Another series newcomer will be Christian Sourapas in the #9 VP Racing Fuels truck. Sourapas and twin brother Brett, the sons of former SCORE International great Steve Sourapas, have enjoyed success in SCORE and Best in the Desert off-road competition, winning the 2015 Class 6100 (Trophy Truck Spec) championship. On his own, Christian won the Laughlin Desert Classic in 2018.

“I’m STOKED to announce that I’ll be making my official @stadiumsupertrucks debut this weekend at the Long Beach Grand Prix!! I can’t thank Eric, Will, and Chris from @bajajerky enough for the opportunity. Make sure to come out and stop by the @bajajerky tent for some product and other miscellaneous items. I can’t wait to see how I stack up,” posted Sourapas on Instagram.

In the #21 will be Zoey Edenholm, who makes her first start of 2021. The second female driver in SST history, Edenholm débuted in 2020 at Road America where she finished seventh and eighth.

Jerett Brooks returns to the #27 Continental Tire truck after finishing second and eighth at Mid-Ohio 2. It will be his first start at Long Beach since 2014 where he finished tenth, though he has a pair of street circuit podiums at St. Petersburg that year. Sheldon Creed, currently in the hunt for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, was initially supposed to pilot the Continental truck for Long Beach but scheduling conflicts at Las Vegas rendered him unavailable.

Of the Nashville drivers, Stanton Barrett, Ricky Johnson, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Jett Noland, and Zach Van Matre will not return for Long Beach.

Entry list