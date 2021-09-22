Stefan Parsons to run full 2022 Xfinity schedule for McLeod

Throughout the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Stefan Parsons caught the cryptocurrency world’s eye by driving a car sporting sponsorship from Dogecoin. For 2022, he will see the race track more frequently as he has joined B.J. McLeod Motorsports for the full schedule. His number was not revealed.

“I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to drive for B.J. McLeod Motorsports again next year, and full-time,” Parsons stated. “We have built a ton of momentum over the last few years working together as a team and there’s a really good foundation for a strong season next year off that alone.”

The son of former team owner and driver Phil Parsons and nephew of NASCAR Hall of Famer Benny Parsons, he has raced in the Xfinity Series for BJMM since 2019. In twenty-four career starts, he has eight top-twenty finishes with a best run of twelfth in his début at Daytona in 2019. Parsons has run nine races in 2021 so far, notching a thirteenth in the Daytona season opener.

At Las Vegas in March, he and BJMM, with support from Parsons’ sponsor Springrates, began sporting a Dogecoin livery in the wake of the cryptocurrency boom. Springrates and Sokal Digital, both of whom have served as primary sponsors for Parsons in 2021, will join him for 2022.

The 23-year-old, who has never raced full-time in NASCAR, also made five Camping World Truck Series starts from 2018 to 2020. His best finish is seventeenth in his maiden series race at Bristol.

“I’m very happy to see the effort that Stefan has put in over the last couple of years, transform into a full-time opportunity for him,” McLeod commented. “We are very excited as a team to work hard and get him the best results possible.”

BJMM has not announced any other drivers for 2022. The team fields three cars—the #5, #78, and #99—for multiple drivers. Parsons also débuted a fourth car, the #76, at Charlotte in May.