“The Tifosi are a great bunch of people” – Mick Schumacher

The third triple-header of the season comes to a close this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix, where Mick Schumacher is ready to see all the Tifosi in what will be a challenging weekend for all.

The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza is playing host to the second trial of sprint qualifying this weekend, something which Schumacher is looking forward to, especially with the overtaking opportunities Monza offers.

“I think we can look forward to it. It will be interesting to see what we learned from the first event at Silverstone and be able to cope with it in a different way. For Monza it will definitely be interesting, as racing is always interesting there with a lot of overtaking and the passionate fans in the grandstands.“

For Schumacher it will of course be his first time racing at Monza in Formula 1, and as a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy the German can’t wait to put on a show.

“It means a lot of Ferrari fans – which is great! I know the Tifosi are a great bunch of people who really support the sport and they live the sport, which is nice because I’m a big fan of the sport also. To share that passion is great and I’m really looking forward to it, on top of being a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, it’s great for me to go there and drive in front of the Tifosi.”

“Formula 2 was fast and we’re going to be even faster!” – Nikita Mazepin

On the other side of the Uralkali Haas F1 Team, it was a weekend to forget in Zandvoort for Nikita Mazepin, the Russian rookie will be hoping to make it to the end this weekend in Italy after being forced into an early retirement last time out.

Mazepin is looking forward to experiencing the high speed that Monza brings, especially after finding it fast in a Formula 2 car. The rookie driver is also excited for the sprint qualifying and the challenges it brings.

“Monza is a very cool place to be. Obviously very low downforce and high Formula 1 speeds will mean a new experience for me. Formula 2 was fast and we’re going to be even faster, so I’m looking forward to experiencing Ascari and Lesmo in a Formula 1 car.

“I enjoyed the first Sprint qualifying and I’m looking forward to trying the next one this weekend. It will give us a little bit less time in free practice but I know the circuit quite well and I feel ready for it.”