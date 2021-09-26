Timmy Hansen Secures Victory For Inaugural Race at Nitro Rallycross

Timmy Hansen stormed his way to victory Sunday after defeating his competition in a thrilling final. The Red Bull Hansen driver secured his win after clearing Travis Pastrana in turn one and never looking back. Hansen drove an easy race clear of dust which was causing other drivers problems, but he maintained composure and took the victory after six laps.

Following the swede was the Canadian Cowboy of Steve Arpin in his Hyundai i20. Arpin finished second on the day after battling Fraser McConnell and Scott Speed in the early stages of the race and got ahead by using a jump gap to clear his competition. The GRX Loenbro driver grabs a handful of points for one of two privateer teams running this season for NRX.

Finishing third on the day was Kevin Hansen who started from the back of the grid after winning the stunning LCQ race. Starting ninth, he drove a clean race and calm race but not without some contention from Oliver Eriksson who was poised to take third until damage to the car forced him to drop back.

Meanwhile, other drivers like Foust, Bakkerud, and Pastrana all found issues with their cars in a combination of flats and sustained damage from race contact. Of the nine drivers who started the race, three were forced to retire due to damage, a common issue at this track.

Timmy’s victory marks Red Bull Hansen’s third win over three years of racing at the Utah Motorsport Campus. The team seems to have the track nailed down and mitigated damage as best they could to perform the best over the weekend. Red Bull Hansen will look forward to future wins as the schedule unfolds over the next few weeks, heading to ERX in Minneapolis next weekend.

NRX NEXT has seen another new winner in George Megennis as he piloted his car to victory on day two of Nitro Rallycross. The American was able to hold off the likes of Martin Enlund and Casper Jansson to secure his place upon the top step giving team Yellow Squad valuable points for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the drivers at Dreyer & Reinbold Racing finished a fair bit behind the top three as Lane Vacala and Sage Karam retained fourth and fifth respectively while Simon Olofsson retired. Eric Gordon of Bak 40 Motorsports finished sixth on the grid.