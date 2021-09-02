To Experience Zandvoort in a Formula 1 Car ‘Will be Very Special’ – George Russell

George Russell is excited to race this weekend in The Netherlands on the back of two consecutive top ten finishes, including his unexpected podium finish last weekend in Belgium.

The Williams Racing driver scored his first points for the team in the Hungarian Grand Prix just before the summer break, and he came back after the break to qualify an amazing second place at Spa-Francorchamps. With rain preventing any green flag running, he ran second until the race was declared.

Russell says racing at the Circuit Zandvoort in a Formula 1 car will be very special, and everyone within the team are arriving in The Netherlands with confidence after two amazing results for Williams.

“I’m really excited for Zandvoort,” said Russell. “I’ve raced there a few times before and it’s a fantastic circuit.

“It’s really undulating, fast and flowing and requires a huge amount of commitment. To experience that in a Formula 1 car will be very special.

“Obviously off the back of last weekend in Spa, everyone just wants to get racing again and put on a show for all of the supporters at the circuit and for those watching around the world on TV.”

“Hopefully we can have another strong weekend as a team” – Nicholas Latifi

Team-mate Nicholas Latifi has also scored points in both the Hungarian and Belgian races, with seventh in the former and ninth last weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, and he is hopeful the momentum the team has can carry forward into this weekend.

The Canadian believes driving a Formula 1 car around Zandvoort will be intense, especially with the track being both high speed and narrow in places, and he believes Qualifying will be important as overtaking is likely to be difficult.

“I’m looking forward to carrying the momentum from Spa on to Zandvoort,” said Latifi. “Although I haven’t been there since 2013, I think the track will be quite an intense ride in a Formula One car.

“It’s very high speed and very narrow, so a great old-school circuit which should make for an especially exciting qualifying session. It’ll be interesting to experience the changes they’ve made to the track, and in particular how the banking feels in the car.

“Hopefully we can have another strong weekend as a team.”