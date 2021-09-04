Wolff wants de Vries to Remain in Mercedes Family even if he Moves into Formula 1 Seat in 2022

Toto Wolff says it is important that Nyck de Vries remains part of the Mercedes-Benz set-up, even if the Dutchman finds himself on the Formula 1 grid in 2022.

De Vries is already part of the Mercedes set-up, having raced his way to the 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship title for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team. He has also been named as one of the reserve drivers for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team for the 2021 season alongside Stoffel Vandoorne.

Wolff, the Team Principal of Mercedes, says he would not hold de Vries back if a Formula 1 drive presents itself to the Dutchman. The twenty-six-year-old has been linked to rides with both Williams Racing and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN.

“I admired his decision back in the day after winning the F2 title to say, ‘I want to be part of a works team, and that’s why I’m joining Mercedes in Formula E, rather than running behind the dream in Formula 1,’” Wolff is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

“And now the time has come that people recognise his talent and his ability, and therefore there’s talks taking place. But for us, most important is that he stays within the family. I don’t want to really lose him at that stage for another Formula E championship, but I wouldn’t block him for Formula 1.”

Wolff says de Vries has a guaranteed seat with the Mercedes Formula E team for the 2021-22 season should he not gain that move into Formula 1.

“Nyck has a guaranteed seat in Formula E with us,” Wolff added. “As I said before, I wish him to be in Formula 1, but I don’t want to lose him for our Formula E campaign.”