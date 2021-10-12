Eduardo Coseteng to make GB3 debut at Donington with Fortec

Fortec Motorsport will run a three-car line-up for the final round of the GB3 Championship at Donington Park this weekend (16/17 October), with F4 British Championship podium-finisher Eduardo Coseteng stepping in.

With Roberto Faria and Mikkel Grundtvig, the team has taken four wins and a further 14 podiums from the 21 races held so far this season, including a win for Grundtvig in the Championship’s first visit to Donington in July.

Coseteng has taken two Rookie class wins this season with Phinsys by Argenti Motorsport, stepping onto the overall podium for the first time in Race 3 at Donington last time out.

Fortec look likely to finish third in the Teams’ Championship, but still have everything to play for, with a 57-point gap to Hitech GP ahead, and a 46-point advantage over series debutants Arden Motorsport in fourth place.

“I want to start by saying a massive thank you to Fortec Motorsport, as well as my sponsors Petron and Autoplus for this amazing opportunity,” the Filipino driver said.

“I’m feeling really excited to try something new, and seeing what I’m capable of in the GB3 car.

“It’s a very competitive series, and I’m coming up against opposition with far more mileage in these cars, so there’s no expectations.

“I can go out, enjoy my racing and continue gathering experience to help inform my future.”

Fortec Team Manager, Oliver Dutton, having competed against Coseteng in F4 this season, added:

“We’ve monitored Eduardo’s progress all season, albeit as his competition, and have been impressed, so it’s good to have an opportunity to work together.

“In Roberto [Faria] and Mikkel [Grundtvig], he has two good team-mates as a reference point for his first weekend in the series.

“There’s no expectation on him, this is just an exercise in getting some mileage in the car and getting a feel for what the Championship is like.

“We look forward to seeing how he gets on and supporting him in that process.”