Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: “There were some incidents that perhaps we need to look at”

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Alpine F1 Team

Fernando Alonso was forced to retire from the United States Grand Prix with a broken rear wing, but the Spaniard feels the talking points are about track limits and penalties that were and were not applied.

The Alpine F1 Team driver was told to hand a place back to Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN’s Antonio Giovinazzi as the two squabbled for position after the Spaniard passed the Italian whilst off the track at the end of the back straight.  The battle with the Italian was far from over as Giovinazzi was then told to hand the place back to Alonso after running off track a lap later to hold onto the place.

However, it was the move by Kimi Räikkönen at turn one that Alonso was unhappy with as the Spaniard felt the Finn passed him with all four wheels off the track.  Stewards deemed that Räikkönen did not need to concede the position as Alonso had run him off the track rather than the Finn going off track himself, much to the disgruntlement of the Alpine driver.

“It was an unfortunate end to today and overall a challenging weekend for us,” said Alonso. “Our race was quite good considering we started from the back of the grid.

“We were heading towards a possible top ten finish after a few back and forth battles with the Alfa Romeos and Aston Martins. There were some incidents that perhaps we need to look at. Two of them were penalised and one was not.

“As we were pushing towards the end of the race the rear wing broke on the penultimate corner and I looked in the mirror and it was visibly damaged, so we had to retire the car. We need to analyse it because at the moment we’re not sure why it happened.”

“It was a tough day for us as a team” – Esteban Ocon

Alonso had joined team-mate Esteban Ocon in retirement, with the Frenchman being forced to call an end to his day with an issue at the back of his car on lap forty.

Ocon had started the day with an eye on scoring points, but first lap contact with Alfa Romeo’s Giovinazzi left him with minor front wing damage, and after that it was a difficult day right up until the moment his team called him into the pits to retire.

“It was a tough day for us as a team with both Fernando and I retiring,” said Ocon. “We suspected we had a problem with the rear of the car and that’s why we retired towards the end of the race.

“Our afternoon was compromised early on with the contact with an Alfa Romeo on the first lap through sector one. The car felt OK, but we had to pit as there was front wing damage and from there it was a difficult race.

“It’s not an easy one to take, but the important thing now is that we reflect and recover as a team. The aim is to come back stronger for the next run of races.”

Esteban Ocon, seen here with front wing damage after contact with Antonio Giovinazzi, was forced to retire at the Circuit of the Americas – Credit: Alpine F1 Team
Share
12273 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher: “We expected worse so we’re happy with what we managed to do”

By
2 Mins read
Mick Schumacher ended his first United States Grand Prix in sixteenth, while team-mate Nikita Mazepin ended seventeenth after pitting on lap one to fix his headrest that had become loose.
Formula 1

George Russell: “We didn’t really have the pace this weekend to challenge for the points”

By
2 Mins read
Neither Williams driver was able to fight for points during the United States Grand Prix, with George Russell feeling the team did not have the kind of pace needed to be a top ten contender.
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur: “We’ve been in this fight in the last few races”

By
1 Mins read
Alfa Romeo are due a good result after being points contenders for the past few races, according to Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur after coming close at the Circuit of the Americas.