Formula 3 Race Winner Logan Sargeant Joins Williams Racing Driver Academy

Logan Sargeant has become the latest member of the Williams Racing Driver Academy, with the young American looking to keep his dream of racing in Formula 1 alive by aligning himself with a team.

Sargeant had looked to be heading to the NTT IndyCar Series after a test at Barber Motorsports Park with AJ Foyt Racing was scheduled, but the test was quickly cancelled as rumours began to swell that a Formula 1 team was interested in bringing him into their young driver programme.

The twenty-year-old has subsequently been announced as a member of Williams’ young driver programme, joining the likes of Jack Aitken, Roy Nissany and Jamie Chadwick, and he will conduct simulator work as well as immersing himself into the team both at the Grove factory and trackside.

“I am delighted to be joining the Williams Racing Driver Academy,” said Sargeant. “It’s a team with not only a fantastic history, but a great track record of bringing young talent into Formula One.

“I am really excited to begin working with the team and can’t wait to hit the ground running.”

Jost Capito, the CEO of Williams Racing, says he has been pleased with the strong results Sargeant has shown during his time racing in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, with the American having taken three victories across the past two campaigns.

He finished third in the championship with Prema Racing in 2020 and seventh this year with Charouz Racing System, and he has also raced in both the European Le Mans Series and Michelin Le Mans Cup in 2021 as he gained further experience in motor sport.

“I am incredibly pleased to welcome Logan to the Williams Racing Driver Academy,” said Capito. “He’s demonstrated his talent in FIA Formula 3, consistently delivering strong results in an extremely competitive field.

“I’m proud that Williams will play a part in supporting the progression and growth of another talented young driver.”

Sargeant’s 2022 plans have yet to be unveiled, although a link with Williams could open the door to a potential jump into the FIA Formula 2 Championship.