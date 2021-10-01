Giovinazzi Not Looking at Other Options for 2022 Despite Alfa Romeo Seat Uncertainty

Antonio Giovinazzi says he has not considered what he would do in 2022 should he not keep his place at the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN team for a fourth consecutive season.

The only unconfirmed seat on the Formula 1 grid for next season is at Alfa Romeo, with Giovinazzi amongst those hopeful of being chosen to drive alongside Finn Valtteri Bottas, who is joining the team for 2022 in place of the retiring Kimi Räikkönen.

FIA Formula 2 front runner Guanyu Zhou is rumoured to be the frontrunner for the seat, with the Alpine Academy driver thought to have significant funding behind him to ensure he becomes the first full-time Chinese driver in Formula 1. Another Formula 2 star, Frenchman Théo Pourchaire, is already a part of the Sauber Junior Team and has also been linked with a quick promotion into Formula 1.

However, Alfa Romeo have not hinted on their future line-up, and Giovinazzi goes into the final stretch of the 2021 season knowing he will need to do as good a job as possible to keep himself in contention for the seat.

“To be honest, for now, I want to focus to keep this seat in Formula 1,” Giovinazzi said to Motorsport.com. Then if in the worst case, I would start to think about for next year.

“But for now, I just want to focus on my job here in F1, and try to keep my seat. The only thing I can do is just drive and get to more points and I hope that will be enough.”

Should he not be given the nod, Giovinazzi’s future outside of Formula 1 should still link in with Ferrari, with the Italian a long-time member of their team.

This could mean a move into their sportscar team and a return to endurance racing, with Giovinazzi having experienced the 24 Hours of Le Mans back in 2018 in a Ferrari 488 GTE Evo for AF Corse alongside Toni Vilander and Pipo Derani, the trio finishing fifth in the GTE Pro class.