Grundtvig wins Race 3 at Donington for second time

Credit: Jakob Ebrey

Mikkel Grundtvig took his second GB3 Championship win of the season at Donington Park, winning Race 3 in Leicestershire for the second time this season.

The Danish driver started on pole, ahead of Reema Juffali and Tommy Smith in the Douglas Motorsport cars.

Bryce Aron was squeezed out on the exit of Goddards, as Reece Ushijima pitted with a rear puncture at the end of the first lap to rule himself out of the fight for second place in the championship.

Christian Mansell ran wide on the exit of the Old Hairpin and just avoided Bart Horsten as he rejoined on Lap 3.

Roman Bilinski moved past Tommy Smith at the Melbourne Hairpin a lap later, with Ushijima setting the fastest lap on his return from the pits.

James Hedley smacked the kerbs at the Esses and ran into the gravel as he tried to defend from Ayrton Simmons.

Javier Sagrera retired from the race after a collision with Christian Mansell at McLeans, as the Australian’s chances of taking second in the standings further diminished.

Juffali lost four places under pressure from Tom Lebbon, Roberto Faria, Johnathan Browne and Simmons.

Simmons then managed to get past Sebastian Alvarez, battling through what looked to be minor front wing damage.

Faria, Alvarez and Zak O’Sullivan had all moved up ten positions by the end of Lap 8, with O’Sullivan having to defend from Juffali at Redgate on Lap 9.

Juffali then suffered a five-second time penalty for exceeding track limits, as Ushijima again set the fastest lap in the closing stages.

O’Sullivan and Roman Bilinski both moved past Simmons at the Melbourne Hairpin on the penultimate lap, with Branden Oxley having lost his front wing.

Grundtvig held on for his second win of the season, ahead of Alex Fores and Frederick Lubin.

Roberto Faria took fourth ahead of Tom Lebbon and Johnathan Browne.

Sebastian Alvarez was seventh, leading O’Sullivan, Bilinski and Ayrton Simmons, the latter taking second in the Drivers’ Championship.

2021 Donington Park Race 3 Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamLaps/Gap
143Mikkel GrundtvigDENFortec Motorsport12 laps
290Alex ForesGBRChris Dittmann Racing+0.958s
378Frederick LubinGBRArden Motorsport+2.265s
47Roberto FariaBRAFortec Motorsport+6.571s
534Tom LebbonGBRElite Motorsport+9.299s
65Johnathan BrowneROIHillspeed+9.576s
712Sebastian AlvarezMEXHitech GP+9.931s
851Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin+10.974s
94Roman BilinskiPOLArden Motorsport+11.840s
1018Ayrton SimmonsGBRChris Dittmann Racing+16.352s
1150Bart HorstenAUSHitech GP+17.030s
1216Eduardo CosetengFILFortec Motorsport+17.401s
1367James HedleyGBRElite Motorsport+19.553s
1423Bryce AronUSACarlin+20.002s
1510Reema JuffaliSAUDouglas Motorsport+20.445s
1621Christian MansellAUSCarlin+20.589s
1733Flynn JackesAUSHillspeed+21.613s
1855Tommy SmithAUSDouglas Motorsport+23.615s
1968Branden OxleyGBRChris Dittmann Racing+25.191s
2013Reece UshijimaJPNHitech GP+56.389s
213Javier SagreraSPAElite MotorsportDNF
Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the British GT Championship. Twitter: @MCallanderMedia
