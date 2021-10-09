Formula 1

Hamilton fastest in Turkish Grand Prix Qualification but Bottas inherits pole position

Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix in the sixteenth race of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. But Hamilton will take a 10-place grid penalty in the race for a new power unit component. Valtteri Bottas who finished in second position inherits pole position on Sunday.

Max Verstappen was in third position with a big gap of 0.328 seconds to Hamilton. Charles Leclerc finished in fourth position and will be promoted to third because of Hamilton’s penalty.

The qualifying session at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit in Turkey took place under overcast conditions with air temperatures at 18 degree C and track temperatures at 23 degree C.

Q1: Daniel Ricciardo Eliminated

After a wet final practice session, there was a threat of rain when the session started and rain fell briefly. But the drivers managed to get through the session on the slick tyres.

The drivers struggled to keep the car on the track in the early part of the session. As the track started drying, the times tumbled at the end of the session.

Daniel Ricciardo and Nicholas Latifi who did their final runs earlier than the other drivers were knocked out.

Q1 dropzone: Daniel Ricciardo, Nicholas Latifi, Antonio Giovinazzi, Kimi Räikkönen, Nikita Mazepin

Q2: Vettel and Sainz knocked out

The track was now quickly drying out and the drivers who made it into the top ten positions were on the medium compound tyres except for Yuki Tsunoda.

Carlos Sainz did not set a timed lap as he will start at the back of the grid because of penalties for a new power unit.

Mick Schumacher made it into the second qualifying session and finished in fourteenth position.

George Russell who has made a habit of getting into the top ten shootout had a big slide to go off the track and was eliminated.

Q2 dropzone: Sebastian Vettel, Esteban Ocon, George Russell, Mick Schumacher, Carlos Sainz

Q3: Hamilton tops the session

Hamilton has been quick all weekend and he topped the session. Bottas took provisional pole position, but Hamilton with his second flying lap went to the top of the time charts.

But the 10-place gird penalty drops Hamilton to eleventh position. Bottas inherits pole position and will be joined by Verstappen on the first row.

Leclerc took fourth position with a last gasp effort and will be joined by Pierre Gasly on the second row. Fernando Alonso who has been quick all weekend finished ahead of the Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez.

Lando Norris, Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top ten positions.

Top 10: Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso, Sergio Pérez, Lando Norris, Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda

2021 Turkish Grand Prix Qualification Results:

PosNoDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:24.5851:23.0821:22.86828
277Valtteri BottasFINMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:25.0471:23.5791:22.99827
333Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing1:24.5921:23.7321:23.19625
416Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:24.8691:24.0151:23.26530
510Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:24.7041:23.8171:23.32624
614Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine F1 Team1:25.1741:23.9141:23.47724
711Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing1:24.9631:23.9611:23.70624
84Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:25.1381:24.6421:23.95425
918Lance StrollCANAston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team1:25.5111:24.6011:24.30523
1022Yuki TsunodaJAPScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:25.4091:24.0541:24.36824
115Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team1:25.7871:24.79519
1231Esteban OconFRAAlpine F1 Team1:25.4221:24.84218
1363George RussellGBRWilliams Racing1:25.4171:25.00720
1447Mick SchumacherGERUralkali Haas F1 Team1:25.5551:25.20019
1555Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1:25.177DNS13
163Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1:25.88110
176Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1:26.08610
1899Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing ORLEN1:26.43011
197Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing ORLEN1:27.52511
209Nikita MazepinRAFUralkali Haas F1 Team1:28.44910
