Formula 1

Hamilton Tops Opening Practice in Turkey, But Will Take Grid Penalty Following Engine Change

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Sebastian Kawka

Lewis Hamilton topped the opening free practice session for the Turkish Grand Prix on Friday morning, but the Briton will go into Qualifying on Saturday knowing he will drop ten places on the grid following an engine change.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team driver broke the Intercity Istanbul Park lap record in the opening session, with times considerably faster than they were twelve months ago when track conditions proved much more slippery than they were on Friday.

The track had been water-blasted ahead of the 2021 event, and it seemed to have worked as times tumbled compared to the 2020 race, with Hamilton’s best of 1:24.178 breaking the track record time of 1:24.770, which was from the 2005 event by Juan Pablo Montoya.

However, Hamilton will drop ten places on the grid for Sunday’s race after Mercedes opted to fit his fourth power unit for this event.  This will give title rival Max Verstappen some confidence, and the Red Bull Racing driver ended second quickest in the session, albeit 0.425 seconds back on Hamilton’s time. 

Third fastest was Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with the Monegasque driver using his updated power unit to good effect to get to within half a second of Hamilton’s best, while team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr., who will start at the back of the grid on Sunday following his change of engine, was fifth fastest, just behind the second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas.

Esteban Ocon was the equal-busiest driver of the session, with the Alpine F1 Team ace completing thirty laps and placing sixth fastest, just ahead of McLaren F1 Team’s Lando Norris who was taking part in his first session since he heartbreakingly lost the win in Russia two weeks ago due to a late weather change after leading for much of the race.

Pierre Gasly was eighth for Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda (and completed thirty laps like Ocon), while Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez completed the top ten.  Pérez finished second in the race in 2020 whilst with the BWT Racing Point Formula One Team, and he will be needing to improve his pace across this weekend in order to be in with a chance of another podium on Sunday.

Just outside the top ten was the ever-impressive George Russell of Williams Racing, with the Briton just edging out McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo and Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team’s Sebastian Vettel, while the leading Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN of Antonio Giovinazzi was fourteenth.

The second Williams of Nicholas Latifi placed fifteenth ahead of the second Alfa Romeo of Kimi Räikkönen, while Lance Stroll, the polesitter for the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix, was down the order in seventeenth, ahead only of AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda and the two Uralkali Haas F1 Team drivers, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.  It was no surprise that the three drivers who have not previously raced at the track were at the back of the pack.

Intercity Istanbul Park Free Practice 1 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIMEGAPLAPS
144Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:24.178 26
233Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing1:24.603+0.42524
316Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:24.654+0.47627
477Valtteri BottasFINMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:24.842+0.66428
555Carlos Sainz Jr.ESPScuderia Ferrari1:24.860+0.68225
631Esteban OconFRAAlpine F1 Team1:24.909+0.73130
74Lando NorrisITAMcLaren F1 Team1:25.347+1.16926
810Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:25.382+1.20430
914Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine F1 Team1:25.383+1.20526
1011Sergio PérezMEXRed Bull Racing1:25.459+1.28124
1163George RussellGBRWilliams Racing1:25.685+1.50725
123Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1:25.750+1.57226
135Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team1:25.810+1.63226
1499Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing ORLEN1:25.813+1.63524
156Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1:25.863+1.68528
167Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing ORLEN1:25.933+1.75524
1718Lance StrollCANAston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team1:26.361+2.18329
1822Yuki TsunodaJAPScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:26.424+2.24628
1947Mick SchumacherGERUralkali Haas F1 Team1:26.636+2.45825
209Nikita MazepinRUSUralkali Haas F1 Team1:27.019+2.84128
Share
12221 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Lance Stroll: “Last year gave me one of the best moments of my career”

By
1 Mins read
Lance Stroll took his maiden Formula 1 pole position in the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix, while Sebastian Vettel took his final podium finish of his Ferrari career at the same event.
Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda to Continue their Collaboration Beyond 2021 and Outside of Formula 1

By
2 Mins read
Red Bull and Honda are continuing their alliance beyond the end of 2021 and also outside of Formula 1. Red Bull will also take over the intellectual rights of the Honda power unit after this season.
Formula 1

Max Verstappen: “I’m looking forward to seeing how competitive we are there”

By
3 Mins read
Red Bull will run a special livery this weekend in Turkey to honour engine suppliers Honda, who would have been racing in their home Grand Prix this weekend in Japan but for COVID-19.