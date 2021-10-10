Hillspeed announce Australian Jackes for GB3 finale at Donington Park

Hillspeed have announced their second driver ahead of the final round of the 2021 GB3 Championship, in the form of 2012 and 2013 Asian Karting Champion Flynn Jackes.

Jackes was born in the Philippines, but races under the Australian flag. It was perhaps upon moving to Queensland via the SKC Singapore Championship in 2015 that his progression towards car racing began in earnest.

He ran KF3 machinery in the Australian Karting Championship that year, while also running towards the sharp end in the Queensland Kart Championship.

A 2017 F4 test in Australia beckoned, with Jackes also finishing 11th in the 2019 Australian Karting Championship.

The 18-year-old will join Formula Ford Festival winner, and Silverstone GB3 podium-finisher Jonathan Browne, for the final round at Donington Park (16/17 October).

Hillspeed were a late addition to the GB3 roster, only joining the championship in the antepenultimate round at Silverstone having run Oliver Clarke and Sasakorn Chaimongkol in 2020.

Team Principal Richard Ollerenshaw is positive about the impact Browne and Jackes can have at the team’s local track.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Flynn to the team for the GB3 season finale at Donington, and very much looking forward to working with him on what will undoubtedly be a major weekend of learning,” Ollerenshaw said.

“He clearly has a great deal of ability and has achieved some notable success in karting, both in Asia and Australia, so our job at Hillspeed is to help harness and develop that potential.

“From a team point of view, it’s fantastic to be fielding two cars again and we’re sure Jonathan [Browne] and Flynn will work very well together at Donington.

“It’s always important to go into the winter with a strong final round behind you, and that’s what we’ll all be aiming for.”